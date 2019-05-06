Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich, South West Lumberjills captain and state player Layla Eleison led the way at the latest Super League championships. Photo: Click In Focus
Ipswich, South West Lumberjills captain and state player Layla Eleison led the way at the latest Super League championships. Photo: Click In Focus
Hockey

Final hope turns to heartbreak for women's team

David Lems
by
6th May 2019 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOCKEY: After scoring what was the winning goal against Brisbane, Ipswich player Layla Eleison thought her well-drilled team was in with a shot at Super League glory.

How quickly fortunes can change.

The South West captain was left to reflect on what might have been after the Lumberjills missed this afternoon's final despite winning four of their five games.

The Lumberjills were relegated to third on goal differences even though they finished on the same points (21) as Wide Bay and Brisbane Blitz.

"It's a bit heart-breaking but we were really happy with the way we played,'' state representative Eleison said after leading the Lumberjills to their highest place finish at the annual series.

This morning's 3-2 win over the previously unbeaten Brisbane side was pivotal but ultimately not enough to secure a spot in the final under the points system awarded for goals and winning margins.

Eleison rated the win over Brisbane the most satisfying.

Eleison's Lumberjills teammate and Hancocks club captain Sara Rogers also lamented the mixed feelings having played at every tournament since the Super League was launched in 2012.

"It's disappointing but we played good hockey,'' Rogers said.

"It was definitely very pleasing. Probably the best ever we've played as a unit.''

Rogers was encouraged to be part of a Lumberjills side that beat Brisbane for the first at Super League level.

The Lumberjills were in second position after Sunday's play at the State Hockey Centre.

Wide Bay moved ahead of the Lumberjills after beating Northern Storm 10-0. Had Wide Bay scored less than five goals or lost, the Lumberjills could have advanced.

The Lumberjills team, featuring Ipswich and Toowoomba players, beat Northern Storm 4-2, Central Mudturtles 3-1 and Wide Bay Thunder 3-1 after an opening 2-1 loss to the South Coast Sharks.

Eleison and another striker Talicia Canty were among the goal scorers over the weekend.

Other Ipswich players in the Lumberjills side included Kelly McNamara, Abby Eleison, Jordn Office and Natalie Davison.

The South West Lumberjacks men's side finished the annual tournament in fifth place with just one win from five games.

After making the final last year, the Lumberjacks dropped out of contention after losing 2-1 to the South Coast Sharks and 3-1 to Wide Bay Thunder in their first three games.

The Lumberjacks lost 8-1 to Brisbane Fury on Sunday night and 3-1 to the Central Mudturtles this morning.

The Lumberjacks' only win was 3-1 over Northern Storm.

Ipswich player Zac Profke scored five goals during the tournament.

Brisbane Fury and the South Coast Sharks contested the men's final late this afternoon.

State of play

Super League championships: The South West Lumberjills (four wins and one loss) came third on a countback after finishing on 21 points with Wide Bay and Brisbane (who both had three wins, a draw and one loss).

The South West Lumberjacks finished fifth with one win and four losses.

More Stories

cruel sporting finishes hockey queensland news ipswich hockey news layla eleison sara rogers south west lumberjills super league hockey championships super league results
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Officer jumps out of way as thief drives at police

    premium_icon Officer jumps out of way as thief drives at police

    Crime Prosecutor: His conduct was deplorable. The most appropriate sentence is prison

    Little guy rare survivor of big box onslaught

    premium_icon Little guy rare survivor of big box onslaught

    News How the supermarket hardware stores can still be beaten on price

    • 6th May 2019 4:08 PM
    Upholstery job leads to unearthing secrets on locomotive

    premium_icon Upholstery job leads to unearthing secrets on locomotive

    News Torn vinyl unveils a hidden message from 70 years ago

    • 6th May 2019 4:00 PM
    See why these mates are still up with best in Qld

    premium_icon See why these mates are still up with best in Qld

    Hockey Ipswich turf masters display skills at state titles

    • 6th May 2019 3:55 PM