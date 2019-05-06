Final hope turns to heartbreak for women's team

Ipswich, South West Lumberjills captain and state player Layla Eleison led the way at the latest Super League championships. Photo: Click In Focus

HOCKEY: After scoring what was the winning goal against Brisbane, Ipswich player Layla Eleison thought her well-drilled team was in with a shot at Super League glory.

How quickly fortunes can change.

The South West captain was left to reflect on what might have been after the Lumberjills missed this afternoon's final despite winning four of their five games.

The Lumberjills were relegated to third on goal differences even though they finished on the same points (21) as Wide Bay and Brisbane Blitz.

"It's a bit heart-breaking but we were really happy with the way we played,'' state representative Eleison said after leading the Lumberjills to their highest place finish at the annual series.

This morning's 3-2 win over the previously unbeaten Brisbane side was pivotal but ultimately not enough to secure a spot in the final under the points system awarded for goals and winning margins.

Eleison rated the win over Brisbane the most satisfying.

Eleison's Lumberjills teammate and Hancocks club captain Sara Rogers also lamented the mixed feelings having played at every tournament since the Super League was launched in 2012.

"It's disappointing but we played good hockey,'' Rogers said.

"It was definitely very pleasing. Probably the best ever we've played as a unit.''

Rogers was encouraged to be part of a Lumberjills side that beat Brisbane for the first at Super League level.

The Lumberjills were in second position after Sunday's play at the State Hockey Centre.

Wide Bay moved ahead of the Lumberjills after beating Northern Storm 10-0. Had Wide Bay scored less than five goals or lost, the Lumberjills could have advanced.

The Lumberjills team, featuring Ipswich and Toowoomba players, beat Northern Storm 4-2, Central Mudturtles 3-1 and Wide Bay Thunder 3-1 after an opening 2-1 loss to the South Coast Sharks.

Eleison and another striker Talicia Canty were among the goal scorers over the weekend.

Other Ipswich players in the Lumberjills side included Kelly McNamara, Abby Eleison, Jordn Office and Natalie Davison.

The South West Lumberjacks men's side finished the annual tournament in fifth place with just one win from five games.

After making the final last year, the Lumberjacks dropped out of contention after losing 2-1 to the South Coast Sharks and 3-1 to Wide Bay Thunder in their first three games.

The Lumberjacks lost 8-1 to Brisbane Fury on Sunday night and 3-1 to the Central Mudturtles this morning.

The Lumberjacks' only win was 3-1 over Northern Storm.

Ipswich player Zac Profke scored five goals during the tournament.

Brisbane Fury and the South Coast Sharks contested the men's final late this afternoon.

State of play

Super League championships: The South West Lumberjills (four wins and one loss) came third on a countback after finishing on 21 points with Wide Bay and Brisbane (who both had three wins, a draw and one loss).

The South West Lumberjacks finished fifth with one win and four losses.