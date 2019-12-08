Final glory: Ipswich women ‘super stoked’ about gritty triumph

BASEBALL: Having formed an Ipswich team in a matter of days, winning a grand final seemed an eternity away.

However, the Musketeers women fulfilled that historic achievement in dramatic circumstances.

The Musketeers completed their unbeaten debut Greater Brisbane League season with an 8-7 victory over Redcliffe White in Saturday night’s grand final at Redcliffe.

“They won but only just,’’ elated Musketeers club president Jon Campbell said.

After trailing 2-1 early and behind 7-4 late, the Musketeers scored four runs at the bottom on their final inning to seal a remarkable comeback.

During the regular season, the Musketeers had won most of their games by big margins.

However, they were pushed all the way on Saturday needing to find plenty of spirit to wrap up the club’s first A-Grade title since the men’s team won in 2001.

Catcher Camilla Parra scored a walk-off hit under pressure to provide the last-gasp victory.

Parra had three hits for the game against a quality Redcliffe White pitcher. She also threw out two runners in a row at a crucial stage of the game.

For the Ipswich women, the final victory was a terrific milestone in their first season of an expanded GBL series.

“It was a bit of shock really,’’ Campbell said, delighted with what the new team achieved after being brought together at short notice.

Experienced leaders like Jon’s daughter - player/coach Lyndsey Campbell - led the way with three hits and finishing the game as relief pitcher.

However, Lyndsey was quick to deflect the attention to her team.

“It was pretty awesome,’’ she said.

“I’m pretty proud of all the girls the whole season.

“They’ve just been a really good bunch of girls to work with and they want to learn and know when they’ve made a mistake and just try to get better and better each week.

“I’m super stoked we got the win.

“We were the best team in the competition so we deserved to win.’’

However, the player/coach conceded the grand final tested her team’s tenacity, completing 10 wins in a row.

“It was nerve-racking the whole time,’’ Lyndsey said.

“We didn’t really click like we should have and have in the past . . . but we ended up winning.’’

Left-hander Kassie Listen started on the mound, keeping her team in the match until Campbell took over.

The women’s victory came as the Musketeers men had a bye following their 6-2 GBL win over Windsor on Tuesday night, their fourth in a row.

However, it was the women who commanded the respect on grand final gala day at Redcliffe.

“There was certainly interest and a pretty good following,’’ the club president said.

“There was a really good feel there last night . . . that had commentators and music going.’’

The growth of women’s baseball will continue next year with moves to form a Brisbane team for the new national league being touted.