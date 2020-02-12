Final falls flat as never-ending Big Bash League reaches conclusion at last

OPINION: Never in the history of the Big Bash has there been such an anticlimactic end to a season which dragged on far too long.

The Sydney Sixers prevailed in Saturday’s rain-affected decider, belting 116/5 from 12 overs before restricting the Melbourne Stars to 97/6 in front of 10,121 fans at the SCG.

The grand final should not be shortened. Instead, replay the game the next day.

Having made the competition so long, how could organisers not reserve another date on which to play the final in case of rain. Alternatively, shifting the game to Marvel Stadium under the roof would have offered greater protection from the elements.

The shocking attendance figure reflects waning numbers to pass through the gates throughout BBL09 with crowds averaging just 18,353, down from a high of 30,122 in 16/17.

Spectator numbers nosedived towards the back-end as fans appeared to lose interest as a result of the sheer volume of cricket they had seen across the summer.

Just 13,275 watched first versus second at the MCG a week earlier, while only 13,067 saw the “challenger” match live. The tournament got underway on December 17 and wrapped up on February 18. Including finals it featured 61 games across 53 days.

Legends, leading players and most importantly supporters have all declared the competition too long.

Glenn Maxwell said 14 rounds was too many and players felt a 10-game format was ideal.

The last eight-round year was BBL06. It comprised 35 games in 39 days.

It is no coincidence average crowds in 2016/17 were 30,122.

It would not be a surprise if changes are made next season.