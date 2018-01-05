Final distribution relocates Brisbane suburbs into Ipswich

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

THE electorate of Blair will creep into Brisbane City Council after the Australian Electoral Commission finalised its boundary redistribution process.

On Friday the Australian Electoral Commission announced the future of names and boundaries of the 30 federal electoral divisions in Queensland.

The commission agreed with a committee's recommendation to relocate the Chuwar, Mount Crosby, Kholo and Karana Downs are relocated from the Division of Ryan to the Division of Blair.

With those suburbs located in the Brisbane City Council area, some residents believed moving them into Blair, centred in Ipswich, was not a good choice.

The determination means Shayne Neumann will take responsibility for the Brisbane suburbs.

"It's an independent process and I accept the outcome of the final redistribution,” he said.

"I'll represent to the best of my ability the people of Chuwar, Mount Crosby, Kholo and Karana Downs.”

The suburbs were located in Blair when the seat was established in 1998 and removed at the 2001 election.

Mr Neumann, who was surprised at the speed of the commission's determination, said he would work to make himself known in the area.

"I look forward to working with the people and local community groups,” he said.

"I'll be conducting mobile offices to that area - introduce myself to them.”

The change means the Blair electorate will cross the Brisbane River, which has previously acted as a prominent boundary between Ipswich and the capital.

Mr Neumann said he would "chat with (Member for Ryan) Jane Prentice about the issues she perceives in the area so the transition can be as smooth as possible”.

A traditional Liberal area, Mr Neumann could see a slight swing away at the next election.

The change will occur from March 27, but residents will not notice a change until the next federal election.