Final dash a walk on beach for Team Scott

THE Ipswich grandstand was roaring as odds-on pop Farmor Beach ran away with the Vince Curry series by 12 lengths for S & K Racing.

Despite the wild fanfare and celebration in the stands where more than 40 of Steve Scott’s family and friends were cheering the pup home, the trainer said he heard nothing and got lost in the moment.

“I was that nervous in the lead-up to the final,’’ Scott said, reflecting on last Saturday night’s excitement.

“We not only had the pressure of favouritism and my dad Wayne (Scott) owning the dog. We didn’t nominate one other animal all week in fear of the Coronavirus.

“When I got him to the boxes and saw he was on it was the first time I really relaxed, there was nothing more we could have done in preparation. I was so confident in the dog and once he lead everything was in slow motion as he ran to the line I didn’t hear a thing.”

Starting at $1.50, Farmor Beach lived up to the quote pinging the lids never looking like getting beaten in a time of 30.33 for a 17-month-old pup.

After winning his first Vince Curry final, Scott said they celebrated hard with family on the night.

Ipswich Vince Curry final winner Farmor Beach strides to a comprehensive victory. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

The Ipswich win coincided with Scott’s partner Kelli Olsen’s birthday, but it was back to business the next morning as S & K Racing turned their sights to The Meadows and the $150,000 Group Three Launching Pad.

Scott said the series was another step up for the boom pup but he hadn’t put a foot wrong in his three starts and wouldn’t be out of his depth in a race where some competitors have as many as six wins under their belt.

Scott is set to travel down next week to trial Farmor Beach ahead of the heats.

If Farmor Beach is able to advance to the semi-final and final, Scott will leave him in the capable hands of good mate and master trainer Robbie Britton.

Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club president Colin Fry said the series had been a roaring success, with the emergence of several future stars.

“I’m incredibly happy for Steve (Scott) and Kelli (Olsen),’’ Fry said.

“They are such a big presence at the club week in, week out and to have a local take home the Group Three purse is always nice.

“The Vince Curry is known as a race where the best dog doesn’t always win, but after winning his heat and his semi in the fastest times of the night Farmor Beach was clearly the best of the 72 starters and we can’t wait to see him stick it to the Victorians.”

Auction series caters for sprinters

WITH one of Ipswich’s most iconic series over, another begins today with the return of the 431 metre Ipswich Auction Series.

Prior years the race had been held over the 520 metres, but this year’s edition gives greyhounds the chance to choose their distance of compete in both as the 520 metre series will begin on April 18.

President Colin Fry said there had been a groundswell of support from trainers for the reintroduction of the 431 metre sprint and the club wasn’t let down with 10 heats to be run and won on Friday night.

The semi-finals are on Saturday February 27, and the final is on Saturday, March 5.

With a lot of young dogs meeting each other over the 431 metres for the first time, picking a winner in the heats can be especially difficult.

But if you take any time away from S & K Racing’s success in the Vince Curry where they started the series with six runners the Serena Lawrance kennel looks like the one to follow with a whopping eight nominations all in separate heats tonight.

Other prominent trainers engaged include Tony Brett, who has Bubbles and Brie flying, Greg Stella (Made In America boasts six wins from seven starts) and Tony Apap (with Fireball Sam and a bevvy of other Ipswich winners).

Form lines should become more clear after today’s heats.

Hoggan in the spotlight

THE 2019 Ipswich Female Trainer of the Year Kerry Hoggan has continued her winning ways early in 2020 and etched her name into the record books.

The lightly raced Shian Diva returned from a month’s spell to equal the 288 metre track record on Tuesday’s card.

The bitch exploded out of box one breaking the first sectional record in 5.77, going on to clock a four and quarter length win in the record equalling 16.58 time.

The bitch boasts four wins from her seven starts as she approaches three years of age, seemingly the only thing holding her back has been injuries with more than a year’s worth of time on the sidelines since her debut at Albion Park in 2019.

Given luck look for Hoggan to move Shian Diva slowly up in distance where her explosive beginning could be even more devastating.

Bushfire effort hits $3k

THE Ipswich club continues to donate $150 for every winner out of box one or eight to Animal Fire Victims and Rural Fire Fighters in the month of February.

So far there have been 20 winners from the boxes for a total of $3000 raised.

There are four more big meetings to come get down to the track and cheer on the red or pink dog.