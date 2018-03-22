Countdown until CBD closes for Queen's Baton Relay

The Gold Coast 2018 Queen's Baton Relay is the longest in history, travelling a record 388 days and 230,000km around the world.

The Gold Coast 2018 Queen's Baton Relay is the longest in history, travelling a record 388 days and 230,000km around the world. Trevor Veale

ONE week remains until the Queen's Baton Relay comes to Ipswich on its way to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The Queen's Baton carries a message from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II that calls the Commonwealth's athletes to come together in peaceful and friendly competition.

The relay comes to Ipswich on March 29.

It will start at Hunter St, Brassall, about 2.30pm and make its way along Pine Mountain Rd, over the David Trumpy Bridge and into the CBD.

It will head toward St Mary's Church and Ipswich Grammar School before travelling along Brisbane St to a community celebration event at Limestone Park from 4.30pm, with the Queen's Baton expected to arrive at the park about 5.30pm.

Councillor Cheryl Bromage said significant work had been done over the past 12 months to prepare for the baton's arrival.

"It has been a collective effort by council together with many community service providers and organisations," she said.

"There will be some traffic disruption during the relay but I'm confident all steps that could be taken to minimise its impact have been taken."

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said excitement continued to build ahead of its arrival.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Ipswich residents to be a part of history and celebrate in the lead up to next month's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games," he said.

The Gold Coast 2018 Queen's Baton Relay is the longest in history, travelling a record 388 days and 230,000km around the world.