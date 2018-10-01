Final chance to reward city's best achievers

Ipswich sporting achievers and guests enjoy the 2017 City of Ipswich Sports Awards function at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre.

Ipswich sporting achievers and guests enjoy the 2017 City of Ipswich Sports Awards function at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre. Franca Tigani

THIS is the final week to nominate someone for a 2018 Ipswich Sports Award.

Nominations for the city's most prestigious sporting awards close midnight on Sunday.

Do you know an athlete who has achieved great results?

Jump online and nominate them for Junior, Senior or Masters Sportsperson of the Year.

Is there a coach, administrator or volunteer worthy of being recognised?

Share their achievements.

How proud are you of your club achievers?

Maybe your club goes above and beyond for its members and deserves to take out Sporting Organisation of the Year.

Go to www.ipswich.qld.gov. au/sportsawards to find out more or to submit a nomination.

Come and try cricket

CENTRAL Districts Cricket Club based at Limestone Park will be running a free come and try session on the newly rebranded Woolworths Blast program.

The program replaces the old Milo Cricket programs and is split in junior (approximate ages 5-7) and Master (approximate ages 7-10).

If you would like to see what these two programs involve and if they would be suitable for your child, head along to Limestone Park on Friday from 6pm to 7.30pm.

The club will also have a free sausage sizzle onsite.

For more information, contact Jason on 0431 351 212.

Indoor hockey

THE Ipswich Hockey Association will again be running an indoor league over the summer months.

The competition will include a junior and senior competition that will run from October 11 to December 6 and January 31 to March 1.

Junior games will be played on Thursday nights.

Senior competition is on Friday nights.

For further information email indoor@ipswichhockey. com