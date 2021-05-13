Menu
Ipswich Hospital Foundation volunteers will be on duty at this year's show.
News

Final call for show volunteers

Natalie Fletcher
13th May 2021 9:30 AM
The Ipswich hospital Foundation is on the hunt for volunteers for the Ipswich Show, which kicks off Friday.

The Ipswich Show Society has asked the Foundation to provide the volunteers for various roles at the 2021 event.

Anyone who can is able to sign up to volunteer on the website and are able to choose their desired volunteer position.

Volunteers receive free entry and have the choice of working in three different sections.

A volunteer can sign up as a gate attendant, who works in pairs to assist people as they come through the entrance gates, a ticket seller, and shift workers who lend a hand around the showgrounds.

The Ipswich Show Society is asking that volunteers be versatile, and able to switch positions if necessary.

The only requirements to be a volunteer are basic technology skills, a happy disposition and confident and comfortable to chat with visitors.

The Ipswich Show starts Friday and continues until Sunday afternoon.

To sign up to volunteer, go to: www.ihfoundation.org.au/get-involved/ipswichshow/

To buy a ticket online, go to: https://ipswichshow.com.au/tickets/

