Final call for Pet Parade entries

EVEN though the Ipswich Show didn't take place this year, it hasn't stopped the popular Pets Parade, and this is your last chance to get your pooch, cat or lizard entered.

This year the Ipswich Hospital Foundation has teamed up with the Ipswich Show Society to bring the very first Virtual Pet Parade to the Ipswich community with a coronavirus theme.

Since the online gates opened for the Virtual Pet Parade last Friday, over 140 pets have been entered so far, and entries close at midnight on Sunday.

Entry for every animal, whether you have dogs, cats, birds, fish, horses, rats, you name it, is FREE.

This event is to help raise awareness of the therapeutic benefits animals can have on mental health.

Plus, all money raised during the event will go towards putting more Therapy Dogs into Hospitals across the West Moreton Health region.

"Therapy Dogs bring smiles and joy to patients, family and staff at West Moreton Hospitals," said James Sturges, Ipswich Hospital Foundation CEO. "Therapy Dogs have a positive impact on social, emotional, and physiological health, improving quality of life and overall wellbeing."

Entrants can also make a donation towards the cost of getting more Therapy Dogs into our community

"Even a $5 donation, less than the cost of a showbag, will all add up to getting more paws to shake and creating smiles on local resident's faces."

Local Jace Taylor has already entered his bulldog Buddy.

"Being at home doing my schoolwork isn't the easiest but I look forward to playing with Buddy during my breaks. He is always sleeping at our feet and is always there to cuddle when needed."

Thanks to the event sponsors, the finalists will be live-streamed and the winners will take home an official Show Society Ribbon, Best Friends Pets Vouchers and a hamper from The Golden Bone Bakery.

To enter, simply submit a picture of your pet and share how they have helped you and your wellbeing through the COVID-19 restrictions at www.ihfoundation.org.au/pet_parade/