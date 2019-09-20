Final ambition

LEADING FOCUS: Opposing A-grade captains Jake O'Doherty (Swifts) and Wes Conlon (Brothers) are motivated to help their clubs win tomorrow's A-grade grand final.

WITH both sides armed with extra motivation, tomorrow's Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade grand final should be an absolute thriller.

The Swifts Bluebirds hold burning desires to take it all in the club's 100th season.

Brothers are back in the big dance after a two-year hiatus.

The spirited club is a big game specialist and will present steadfast resistance.

Both on-field leaders too have their own special incentive to perform.

Brothers skipper Wes Conlon is playing in memory of his most fierce supporter, grandfather and hero Ron.

The man who raised Conlon passed away midway through the year.

There is no doubt he will be watching his grandson from above and he will be on the star fullback's mind when he crosses the stripe tomorrow afternoon.

"I'm doing it for him,” Conlon said.

Swifts captain Jake O'Doherty also has family history driving him.

In 1999, his father Pat led Brothers to a premiership.

Now, it is Jake's time, only he is spearheading rival Swifts.

"Anyone who plays footy wants to win a grand final,” O'Doherty said.

"My family has got a big footballing history. My old boys has won a few, and my cousins and uncles. I've tried a couple of times and haven't got there yet but I'm hoping this week we will.”

Comprehensive grand final liftout inside.