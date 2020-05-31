Fill your wardrobes for less this winter

People can buy clothes and linen online through this new website.

WARM clothing, scarfs, shoes and even a wedding dress are just a few of the bargains struggling families can purchase online to help fill their wardrobes this winter.

When COVID-19 forced the closure of both the Lutheran Bargain Centre in Ipswich and the Caring Corner in Riverview, the church organisations turned to the internet to set up a new website to help those who need a helping hand purchase clothing and linen at affordable prices.

Church member Noelene Schultz said this new online service was just another way they could support the community during these worrying times.

“We know there are a lot of people out there that need help, and some might not be getting access to it because the church and the shops were forced to close due to coronavirus,” she said.

“What we are offering is quality preloved stock at affordable prices for people to order online and then pick up.

“We have had two or three people look over every item to make sure nothing is wrong with it, and they also come in bags like you would get from the dry cleaners.”

With hundreds of items on sale, there are more than enough items for families to choose from.

However, due to the current circumstances and restrictions imposed by coronavirus, the stores are not offering refunds.

Mrs Schultz hopes the two stores will be up and running again in the near future.

“The two stores are still closed at the present moment, but once they can reopen under the restrictions imposed on them, we will open them up for the community once again,” she said.

“The online store will continue to operate though as well.”

Pick up days are every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

For more information, or to purchase new clothes for your family, log onto https://ipswichthrift.store/