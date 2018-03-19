FILL UP NOW: Fuel price hike looming

IPSWICH residents should fill up their tanks today.

Petrol prices have dropped to below 120 cents a litre within the city but the RACQ warns that won't last.

The advocacy groups says Ipswich is at the bottom of the fuel price cycle right now although tends to follow Brisbane trends.

Prices have begun to creep up again in Brisbane and Ipswich won't be far behind.

The Puma at Bundamba was selling unleaded for 118.9 cents a litre this morning while popular Metro Fuels at West Ipswich offered 119.9 cents a litre.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said Ipswich drivers should support the stations offering competitive prices.

"That 118.9 cents a litre is a great price," Ms Ross said.

"Drivers should make sure they are hunting down those cheap retailers. We want to support those who are selling for the fairest and best prices.

"Our advice to Ipswich drivers would be to fill up there."

She said any price under 125 cents a litre right now was a "good price" as signs of another price hike linger in the Brisbane market.

"We have seen a few service stations trying to force an upswing on the cycle by putting the prices up," Ms Ross said.

The RACQ has called on the State Government to introduce access to real-time pricing for petrol.

It would mean drivers could use an app to search in the area around them for the cheapest petrol price.

The system is already in use in New South Wales.

So far, the State Government has not jumped on the idea.

The LNP opposition has which has thrown its support behind the proposal and started a petition to see the app introduced in Queensland.

"We will keep pushing hard to get this app through," Ms Ross said.

"We need to make sure we are buying from the cheapest retailers to reward them.

"Transparency is the issue here."