Petrol prices are set for a hike.
Money

Fill up now, don't miss out on cheap fuel

31st May 2019 6:59 AM | Updated: 6:59 AM
BUY now! That's the message from the state's peak motoring body if you're wondering when is a good time to fill up.

"We're now in the cheap phase of the petrol price cycle," RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross.

"Fuel in Ipswich is currently among the cheapest in the southeast region. We're urging motorists to get out there and fill their tanks.

IPSWICH'S CHEAP PETROL PRICES:

"If you aim to buy unleaded at 139.9 cents per litre you be sure you're getting a good deal at this time in the market," Ms Ross said.

The cheapest service stations to buy at in the 4305 postcode yesterday were Caltex Woolworths at Karalee and Puma Citiswitch at Bundamba, both selling at 138.5c/L.

There were also good deals to be had at 7-Eleven at Silkstone and Caltex Woolworths at Booval (138.7/L).

The outlet to avoid was the Puma at Aratula (144.9c/L).

