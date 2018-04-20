Fill up today before 'three year' fuel price peak: RACQ

IPSWICH drivers are encouraged to fill up today to avoid a three-year petrol price high over the weekend.

Fuel prices in South East Queensland could peak in the coming days, the RACQ warns.

Fuel in Ipswich today is cheapest at Caltex Leichhardt, Puma West Ipswich, Caltex Ipswich, 7-Eleven North Ipswich, 7-Eleven Brassall and Silkstone, BP Silkstone, Caltex Booval, Caltex Blacksoil, Caltex Karalee and Puma Citiswich at Bundamba.

Prices were constant between 131.7cpl for unleaded at 136.6 at those stations, where as others were charging up to 146.7cpl.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said she was shocked by the blatant money grab by "a handful" of petrol stations.

"We're seeing some service stations hiking their prices to $1.549 and a handful at a $1.569," she said.

"We are angry at this, we wouldn't have expected these petrol stations to go this high and now we are really worried the others are going to follow and if they do we will reach a record high.

"We haven't seen prices like this in three and a half years."

Ms Smith said drivers who paid $1.360 or less could be assured they were not getting ripped off.

Ms Smith said there was no justification for the unreasonable increase and urged drivers to fill up now at service stations yet to hike prices.

"The likes of Caltex and Coles have lead the charge to rip us off and they have no reason to do so," Ms Smith said.

"There's 30 cents difference between the cheapest places and the ones taking us for a ride, but we're worried those cheap places won't stay that way for long.

"Drivers should fill up now, but don't pay more than 136cpl."

LNP leader Deb Frecklington renewed calls for the State Government to introduce real-time fuel price monitoring in Queensland.

"Queensland drivers are being ripped off, but this Government is asleep at the wheel," she said.

"We'll give the government our support - they just have to act.

Mandatory real-time fuel price monitoring had boosted competition in New South Wales and cut prices by around $6 a tank, Ms Frecklington said.