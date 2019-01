DRIVERS of diesel vehicles are being stung at the bowser, with prices hitting $1.412; a 2.1c increase on the previous week.

The RACQ is urging drivers to fill up for no higher than $1.379.

Oz Fuels at Yamanto had the cheapest diesel, at $1.337.

The RACQ is urging drivers of unleaded vehicles to hold off filling up, with prices high at $1.265.

Petrol prices are expected to fall further in the coming days.