Fijian Ferrari in overdrive ahead of milestone match

RACING AHEAD: Nemani Valekapa prepares for his milestone match for the Jets on the training bike on Thursday night.

EVERY week you can sit back and celebrate the Fijian Ferrari as he changes gears with effortless ease and disappears into the distance.

This week the QT has ramped up our own celebration as 30-year-old centre Nemani Valekapa prepares to play Easts Tigers at Langlands Park on Sunday in a milestone match for the Ipswich Jets.

"I can't believe this is my 100th game for Ipswich,” Valekapa said at training on Thursday night.

"It has come around so quickly and I am so happy to have reached this milestone. Ever since I started playing the Jets has been a family club. I've made lots of friends.”

Suva-born Valekapa is known for his Steve Renouf-like palm, his dancing feet and game awareness.

He calls his fend the one-inch punch, an art he mastered after watching Bruce Lee movies as a youth.

"I just play what is in front of me and get rid of defenders with my footwork and fend,” he said modestly.

It is Valekapa's remarkable ability to appear to be moving casually across the field when he is in fact moving at light speed which fools defenders.

He starts his attack often with a little dance, the dance of death for opponents.

"We often rewind the video and admire the idiosyncrasies that he has,” Jets co-coach Shane Walker said.

"He will pick the ball up from dummy half and it is as if he mystifies the markers and the defence. Nemani looks at them and nods, almost as if he is greeting them with a 'hello', as he glides away from them. He is a beautiful mover.”

The Fijian Ferrari leaves a defender in his wake. Kate Czerny

Valekapa came to the Jets five years ago after starring with the Fassifern Bombers.

On Sunday he will become the 13th player in the Queensland Cup era to have notched 100 games for Ipswich.

"That is an outstanding achievement,” Walker said.

"The other great outcome for Nemani coming over here to Australia is that there wasn't much for him in Fiji.

"But he's made a great life for himself and his family here. He has won (Intrust Super Cup and NRL State) premierships at Ipswich, he's loved by the community and has a great network of friends and a good job on the council. He is a great ambassador for Ipswich.

"If there is one regret it is that he didn't come over here earlier. If he did I have no doubt you would perhaps be talking about his 100th NRL game.”

STRAP YOURSELF IN: Nemani Valekapa gets the finishing touches applied ahead of his big day. Inga Williams

Valekapa was a member of Fiji's World Cup squad in 2008 and said while he was concentrating on the Jets he had not given up hope of representing his homeland in the 2017 World Cup in Australia.

"I am still keen if they want me in the team,” he said. "But at the moment I am just concentrating on helping the Jets making the finals.”

Fijians have a history of playing well into their 30s and it is no surprise that Petero Civoniceva is an idol of Valekapa's. It is why he hasn't discounted celebrating a 200th game for Ipswich in the future.

"The older we Fijians get the more supple we get. That is what they say back home,” Valekapa grinned.

"I always looked up to Petero because he always ran hard . . . and he was solid too.''

Valekapa has been playing a more robust style in recent weeks and barged through four defenders like a prop forward for a try against Tweed Heads a fortnight ago.

He said he was happy to emulate his hero Civoniceva and give the front-rowers a break.

"Ben and Shane want me to put my hands more on the ball now,” he said.

" It is like I am playing in the forwards and backs. I am there to help the forwards to get going forward too.”

LEGENDS: Fakahoko Teutau and Nemani Valekapa celebrate the 2015 Intrust Super Cup grand final win over Townsville Blackhawks. Rob Williams

Walker had a chuckle when told Valekapa had spoken of his determination to play like a middle forward at times.

"He is very clever Nemani, because what he has disguised with his words to you there is that he is playing more like a front-rower because he has put on a few extra kilos,” Walker grinned.

"What we have asked him to develop in his game...is to lose those kilos.

"We were gigging him in the off-season that he looked like Petero, he had gotten that big.

"But he still has great speed, skill and footwork.

"Nemani often leads our metres gained or our hit-ups because he is not just sitting out there waiting for the ball to come. He goes and gets it and makes something happen.”

Walker said Valekapa had been a revelation ever since arriving at the Jets.

"We'd heard about him playing for Fassifern and we had a great relationship with (club president) Kent West who was one of the guys responsible for getting him over here from Fiji.

"Kent had agreed that if he had a guy who was capable of playing Queensland Cup that he would never stand in the way of progressing their careers.

"Nemani came along in pre-season and he impressed from day one.”

Valekapa doesn't spend much time on the sidelines. When he's injured he is famous for wrapping his wounds in a magical leaf which he uses to fast track his recovery.

"He is known for his leaf and he has also been known to mix up a batch of kava after games as well,” Walker grinned.

If the Jets win Sunday no doubt the kava, courtesy of the Fijian Ferrari, will be flowing freely.