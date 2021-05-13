Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Figure shows our 'closed borders' are a joke

by Ben Graham
13th May 2021 8:30 AM

 

Australia has marketed itself as an impenetrable fortress that has kept COVID-19 out with tough border measures, now the true situation has been revealed.

New Border Force data obtained by the Herald Sun shows that 14,000 Australians have been allowed to leave the country more than once during the pandemic, with some departing and returning five times.

The figures also show 134,758 Australian citizens and permanent residents have received exemptions to jet overseas, including 37,456 for compassionate or humanitarian reasons.

It is understood that the fresh figures have taken the government by surprise and prompted an urgent review.

The Herald Sun reports Scott Morrison's national security committee will meet on Thursday to consider tightening the exemption process.

"I'm concerned about these figures, which is why I've directed the Australian Border Force to provide me with advice on how outbound travel exemptions can be tightened," Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews told the publication.

While, it's clear many are slipping through the system, the federal budget papers this week revealed Australia's international borders will remain largely slammed shut until mid-2022.

Hopes of a return to international travel this year have been dashed in a document that contains a grim warning that normal flights won't resume until mid-2022.

One year after the Prime Minister urged the nation to "get out from under the doona", the 2021 budget's key economic assumptions include a prediction we are likely to stay under the covers for at least another year.

Originally published as Figure shows our 'closed borders' are a joke

More Stories

australia border closure editors picks international borders politics

Just In

    What led to Ellen's downfall

    What led to Ellen's downfall
    • 13th May 2021 7:48 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Diabolic’: Elderly woman in home with chickens roaming

        Premium Content ‘Diabolic’: Elderly woman in home with chickens roaming

        News A paid carer has faced court over the neglect of an elderly woman found lying on the cold ground in a home with chickens roaming freely inside.

        Your chance to meet the councillors

        Premium Content Your chance to meet the councillors

        News Division 2 Ipswich residents are invited to meet their local representatives over...

        What a revival: Check out fantastic Ipswich sports

        Premium Content What a revival: Check out fantastic Ipswich sports

        Sport With winter on the way, the chilly nights will be warmed up with hot regional...

        How Qld population will surge by 250k in four years

        Premium Content How Qld population will surge by 250k in four years

        News Queensland population to explode by 250,000 in just four years