Nabil Maghnie was arrested in Bundoora this morning. Picture: Ian Currie
Crime

Underworld figure arrested by police taskforce

by Mark Buttler
8th Nov 2019 8:17 AM
Underworld figure Nabil Maghnie has been arrested by a taskforce investigating three high profile murders.

Detectives from the Sector Taskforce arrested Maghnie this morning at his Bundoora home.

He was taken to Crime Command Headquarters in Spencer St and remains in custody.

The arrest of Maghnie comes after a day of raids connected to the double fatal Love Machine nightclub drive-by shootings in April and the alleged murder of Tony Mokbel associate Mitat Rasimi at Dandenong in March.

One man was yesterday charged with the murder of Mr Rasimi and another arrested was released.

Maghnie has been on bail for months over serious driving charges.

More to come.

mark.buttler@news.com.au

arrest crime murder underworld

