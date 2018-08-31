New cafe's all about coffee, cakes and no more bad luck

CONFRONTED by tragedy and obstacles that turned their world upside down, Jenny and Beau Huggett have battled the odds to build a new life for themselves, and created a welcoming café for Bundamba residents in the process.

Taking over Ipswich Coffee Hub earlier this year, they have set about transforming the cafe into a buzzing small business with a reputation for warm service and allergen-free treats.

"My dairy-free lamingtons just walk out the door, but my gluten-free scones are probably the next best thing," said Beau, 26, who makes all the cakes, slices and burgers from scratch.

The mother-daughter duo was forced to fight for their family after their husband and father Myles, 58, was seriously injured in a car crash last November.

Then, while visiting her father in hospital, Beau realised her unborn child had stopped kicking.

After being rushed in for an emergency caesarean, baby Noah arrived while Beau's father fought for his life upstairs.

Facing an uncertain future, Jenny, 54, says she sprang into action when she saw the business for sale in February.

"We said let's do this, because [Myles] has worked so hard to give us things in life, she said.

"We did it knowing that it was going to be really hard yakka, but I wanted to give something back to him and make sure that there's some sort of wage in case he never goes back to work," she said.

They had already made an offer on the business when the family's third dose of bad luck came.

Jenny was diagnosed with angular closure glaucoma, a form of rapid onset blindness that sees some sufferers wake up completely blind.

Luckily, she underwent surgery in April and retains partial sight.

With Myles returning to health, Jenny's vision stable and baby Noah doing well, it feels like the right time to make a change.

The business is set to be renovated and then re-launch as "Motley Blues" in the coming months.

Ipswich Coffee Hub is open from 7am-3pm Monday to Saturday in the Bundamba IGA complex, 61 Naomai St, Bundamba.