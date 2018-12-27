Fighting Mal renews vows on big day

LOVE: Mal and Anne McMillan on their wedding day on Boxing Day, 1958. (Inset) Mal and Anne renew their vows on Boxing Day.

LOVE: Mal and Anne McMillan on their wedding day on Boxing Day, 1958. (Inset) Mal and Anne renew their vows on Boxing Day.

MAL and Anne McMillan may have opted for a sea change in their later years, but their mutual love for Ipswich lives on.

The former Raafies, who met while working on the Amberley Base many moons ago, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Boxing Day.

Unfortunately it has not been the easiest of times for the great grandparents, with Mal spending the past five weeks in intensive care.

Family members had planned a big celebration, which has been postponed indefinitely until Mal is on the mend.

As she prepared to visit her beloved hubby in hospital yesterday, an upbeat Anne said she was looking forward to brighter days in the near future. She got a wonderful surprise when she arrived, with Mal and daughter Sue Walker planning for the couple to renew their vows in front of 30 family members.

Anne and Mal McMillan renew their wedding vows to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

"It was a bit sad because the kids had a big party planned," Anne said.

"But he is getting better."

Luckily Mal was well enough to get into a wheelchair for the mini-celebration yesterday.

Mal and Anne first met at RAAF base Amberley in about mid-1958.

Mal was in motor transport and Anne in clerical.

"We both got dragged to a dance that neither of us wanted to go to," Anne said.

"It was a mutual attraction."

The couple married at the Norman Park Catholic Church, after which Anne had to quit the RAAF.

Despite a transient existence as Mal followed his Air Force career across the country, the couple spent many years at Silkstone, during which Anne worked about 27 years as a receptionist for Dr McEniery at Booval.

They relocated to Caloundra in 2004, but Ipswich remained in their hearts.

"We miss the people of Ipswich the most," Anne said.

Few were prouder of the couple than daughter Sue.

"It is an exciting day because we thought we were going to lose dad at one stage," Sue said.

"Slowly but surely he is getting better. The lung cancer seems to have been stopped in its tracks, but he has recently had a broken leg and pneumonia."

Mal and Anne have four children, 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.