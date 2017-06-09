23°
News

Fighting back: Community rallies to battle killer disease

Anna Hartley
| 9th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
Sally Harrison and Pauline Watson are helping host a Biggest Morning Tea for the Venor community.
Sally Harrison and Pauline Watson are helping host a Biggest Morning Tea for the Venor community. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE tight-knit regional communities of Fernvale and Lowood are banding together to fight one of the nation's biggest killers.

Pauline Watson said she hoped as many people as possible came along to her annual morning tea, which differs to most.

The Venor local will once again host the annual Watson Family Biggest Morning Tea to honour of those lost to cancer.

The event will be open to the public and will offer a huge range of raffles and prizes thanks to the generosity of local businesses.

"We want to promote local businesses as well, they're what keep the region alive. The community around Lowood and Fernvale have rallied together it's just wonderful,” Ms Watson said.

"They are very supportive, so many people have given their time to help.

"Last year we raised $1,098 raised and we're expecting a more this year. We would love to see 50-100 people come this year too. The more the merrier.”

There are plenty of prizes donated from local business and individuals in the region, including a dot painting by indigenous artist Sally Harrison.

"It's all for such a wonderful cause and we all want to do our little bit. We want a cure to cancer to be found,” Ms Watson said.

"We're going to have raffles, games and prizes and just a happy time together. It should be a good time to remember those that aren't here and to rally around and help those who are.

"We've got Sally's beautiful painting to give away, optometrist vouchers, local café vouchers, donations from Lowood butchers, IGA, Woolworths and large donations of all sorts of things. It's just terrific.”

Ms Watson said after a great event in 2016 people were already looking forward to this year's event.

"This is a wonderful community and I want to encourage people come along and be a part of it,” she said.

"Raising money for cancer council is for our own benefit because who knows what is about the corner.

"I lost my mother, my husband, close friends, my brother and sister in law to cancer so it's something close to my heart.”

"It affects every family.”

Somerset mayor Graeme Lehmann will be attending as well as members of the rural fire brigade.

The Watson Family Biggest Morning Tea will be held on June 18 at 10am-2pm at 129 Old Fernvale Rd, Fernvale.

Entry costs $5. To RSVP or for more information, please telephone 5426 7482 or 0429 990 792.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Trauma will not end for choir leader's child rape victims

Trauma will not end for choir leader's child rape victims

"He took advantage when (the girls) were alone or he created situations so as to isolate them ... solely for the purpose of his own sexual gratification."

Funding hole puts Ipswich domestic violence victims at high risk

Women's Legal Service Queensland CEO Angela Lynch hopes the Queensland Government will give her service an extra $300,000 to support regional domestic violence victims and survivors.

Legal helpline responds to about 550 calls for help from our region

$50k cash collected by Pisasale via wanted fugitive

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrew's Private Hospital to announce his resignation as Mayor.

$50,000 was to settle property dispute in Supreme Court

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Entertainment

The latest from city's live music scene

Local Partners

New school opens in Ipswich

Milestone the first of many

Generous gift will get Alzheimer's sufferers out into community

WONDERFUL CAUSE: Ipswich Community Services manager Caylie Field and Chris Hunter from Llewellyn Motors with the new vehicle.

New wheels for respite

The massive changes to toilets at the Ipswich Cup

Women queuing for the ladies toilet at the Ipswich Cup.

EVENT organisers are tackling problems head-on after complaints

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

THE Mummy was released in Aussie cinemas today but according to critics, this one would have been better off left buried.

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

Medic's music makes waves in the region

BIG FUTURE: Ipswich musician Sean Gagen to talk about releasing his new material

Sean Gagen on his new material and raising money for a good cause

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

The Angels' Dave "Gleeso” Gleeson, John Brewster, Nick Norton, Rick Brewster and (front) Sam Brewster.

No "going through the motions” for this legendary rock outfit

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

Highly Motivated Sellers take on Market Feedback

19 Saba Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction 23/6/2017...

Positioned on one of Toowoomba's most sought after streets in Middle Ridge. 19 Saba Court presents a sophisticated and contemporary design. This luxury family...

STUNNING NEW FAMILY HOME

9 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $449,000

BRAND NEW & EXPERTLY BUILT BY AWARD WINNING LOCAL BUILDER LATEST IN STYLE & BUILT TO HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTION SPECIFICATIONS WALKING DISTANCE TO BOOVAL RAIL...

&quot;MOST AFFORDABLE INDEPENDANT LIVING AVAILABLE !!&quot;

43/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 3 $129,000

You will be pleasantly surprised when you enter this Village!! Great maintained yards and gardens, awesome on site managers, community hall, resort pool and a...

ENTRY LEVEL THAGOONA ACREAGE

54 Glencoe Place, Thagoona 4306

House 5 2 2 Auction

Forget anything you may have seen in the past with this property, the time has now come where the Owner needs this one SOLD. No if's, no but's, do not do anything...

Premier position &amp; Premier sized 537m block.

18 Beaufortia Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 459,000

This designer inspired property has recently been completed by Bold Homes and now proudly offered for sale. Fully appointed with all the extras you would expect...

Horse Lover&#39;s Escape

107 Fielding Road, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 3 $475,000

Have a pony of two? Need 5 acres of space? What about a house and some sheds? We have it all for you just on the outskirts of Fernvale - only a short 5 minute...

BRAND NEW, SIMPLY STUNNING, PRICED TO SELL!

31A Nolan Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This home is brand new and built to an extremely high standard that a lucky new owner will be very proud of. This property will suit...

Welcome to blissful, carefree living

62 Diamantina Circle, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Nestled in a delightfully serene pocket of the Brisbane river, is 62 Diamantina Circle Karalee; a modern oasis that is utterly ready for you to move in right now. ...

Welcome to blissful, carefree living

62 Diamantina Circle, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Nestled in a delightfully serene pocket of the Brisbane river, is 62 Diamantina Circle Karalee; a modern oasis that is utterly ready for you to move in right now. ...

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Service moves into new site

NEW HUB: The Augustine Heights site will consolidate the society's local warehouse and be used as a place to store donated items under one roof.

Facility to support its social and community services

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!