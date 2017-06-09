Fighting back: Community rallies to battle killer disease

Sally Harrison and Pauline Watson are helping host a Biggest Morning Tea for the Venor community.

THE tight-knit regional communities of Fernvale and Lowood are banding together to fight one of the nation's biggest killers.

Pauline Watson said she hoped as many people as possible came along to her annual morning tea, which differs to most.

The Venor local will once again host the annual Watson Family Biggest Morning Tea to honour of those lost to cancer.

The event will be open to the public and will offer a huge range of raffles and prizes thanks to the generosity of local businesses.

"We want to promote local businesses as well, they're what keep the region alive. The community around Lowood and Fernvale have rallied together it's just wonderful,” Ms Watson said.

"They are very supportive, so many people have given their time to help.

"Last year we raised $1,098 raised and we're expecting a more this year. We would love to see 50-100 people come this year too. The more the merrier.”

There are plenty of prizes donated from local business and individuals in the region, including a dot painting by indigenous artist Sally Harrison.

"It's all for such a wonderful cause and we all want to do our little bit. We want a cure to cancer to be found,” Ms Watson said.

"We're going to have raffles, games and prizes and just a happy time together. It should be a good time to remember those that aren't here and to rally around and help those who are.

"We've got Sally's beautiful painting to give away, optometrist vouchers, local café vouchers, donations from Lowood butchers, IGA, Woolworths and large donations of all sorts of things. It's just terrific.”

Ms Watson said after a great event in 2016 people were already looking forward to this year's event.

"This is a wonderful community and I want to encourage people come along and be a part of it,” she said.

"Raising money for cancer council is for our own benefit because who knows what is about the corner.

"I lost my mother, my husband, close friends, my brother and sister in law to cancer so it's something close to my heart.”

"It affects every family.”

Somerset mayor Graeme Lehmann will be attending as well as members of the rural fire brigade.

The Watson Family Biggest Morning Tea will be held on June 18 at 10am-2pm at 129 Old Fernvale Rd, Fernvale.

Entry costs $5. To RSVP or for more information, please telephone 5426 7482 or 0429 990 792.