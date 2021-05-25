Menu
The Royal Australian Air Force will be conducting training sessions with F-35A Lightning II aircraft on 27 May.
News

Fighter jets on show in training exercises this week

Natalie Fletcher
25th May 2021 2:00 PM
Amberley RAAF base’s contingent of F-35A Lightning II fighter jets will be on show this Thursday during a training exercise over the skies of Ipswich.

The training is scheduled from 10-10.30am and 1.30-2pm, depending on weather conditions.

The aircraft will depart to RAAF Base Williamtown, NSW, as part of the exercise.

Nearby residents, and residents under the flight path to Williamtown, should expect to hear aircraft noise during the training.

The RAAF will be conducting instrument approach training with the aircraft, meaning that they will be conducting manoeuvres and practising with handling the aircraft in different controlled scenarios.

The F-35A Lightning II aircraft are advanced, multi-role, supersonic stealth fighter jets with fifth generation air combat capability.

There are currently 72 of the aircraft divided into three squadrons at RAAF Base Tindal and RAAF Base Williamtown, with Williamtown also housing the training squadron.

The F-35A Lightning II aircraft were accepted into the Australian Military in 2018, and all 72 aircraft are expected to be fully operational by 2023.

According to the ADF noise map for the Amberley base, residents in Karrabin, Wulkuraka, Leichhardt, Yamanto, One Mile, Blacksoil, Ironbark, Purga and Goolman will be most affected by noise.

Parts of Walloon, Willowbank and Jeebropilly that are closest to the Amberley base can also expect some noise.

