Fight to end NSW mouse plague ramps up

NSW's mouse plague has become so bad the government has been forced to ramp up its plan to protect farmers’ crops.

Millions of rodents have swarmed regional areas in recent months destroying crops, equipment and stockpiles of goods. Yesterday, the Premier said she is holding hope the plague is kept at bay by the cold weather.

The plight has become so bad, Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall has been forced to double the number of grain treatment sites created by the government.

The 20 sites will cover the grain in chemicals that prevent mice from eating the crop.

Lockie Roberts holds up a mouse on his farm Mumblepeg 45 minutes east of Warren. Picture: David Swift

Mr Marshall said the government is trying to give farmers whatever weapons they need to fight the plague.

"Instead of the initially suggested 8-10 sites, we've now made our grain treatment even easier for farmers to access and doubled that number to 20," said.

"These mice are a scourge on our regional communities, but these 20 sites will be strategically located throughout the state's most affected areas, from Warialda to Jerilderie, and Condo to Scone, to help ease the burden.

"When I'm on the ground talking to farmers, they tell me they need additional weapons against this pest and bromadiolone will help achieve that alongside zinc phosphide.

Mice scatter in an oats storage shed on the Mumblepeg farm, 45 minutes east of Warren in the Dubbo region. Picture: David Swift

Sites will be set up at Condobolin, Coonabarabran, Coonamble, Dubbo, Forbes, Gunnedah, Holbrook, Inverell, Jerilderie, Merriwa, Moree, Mudgee, Narrabri, Narrandera, Nyngan, Scone, Tamworth, Wagga Wagga, Walgett and Warialda.

It comes as the government secures 10,000 litres of the world's most deadly mice-killer chemical.

"We have already secured 5,000 locally-sourced litres of bromadiolone, with an additional 5,000 litres arriving from overseas in the coming days, so our certified staff will be ready to start treating grain completely free of charge for farmers," Mr Marshall said.

To best manage any potential risks posed to non-target species, bromadiolone will only be handled by LLS experts. Landholders will also be educated on best practice and will need to adhere to strict APVMA guidelines when handling treated grain.

The free grain treatment is part of the NSW Government's $50 million support package to manage the impacts on regional communities, which also includes bait rebates for households and small businesses, community workshops and targeted pest research.

