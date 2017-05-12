Fight continues to get Ipswich included in regional fund

FUNDING PLEASE: Shadow Arts Minister Tony Burke with Mayor Paul Pisasale and Blair MP Shayne Neumann at the proposed cultural hub site at North Ipswich woollen mills. Mr Neumann wants the Coalition to change the Building Better Regions Fund criteria so Ipswich would qualify for funding for the project.

THE CAMPAIGN to get Ipswich included to qualify for the $500 million Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) has ramped up a notch.

The Federal Budget committed another $200 million to the fund which has two streams for infrastructure projects and community investments in regions that qualify.

But Ipswich no longer qualifies as a region in the funding criteria, which has angered both Mayor Paul Pisasale and Blair MP Shayne Neumann.

Mr Neumann had previously written to Senator Fiona Nash, the Minister for Regional Development, to ask for Ipswich to be re-included and not be considered as part of Brisbane.

In her response she said Ipswich's position would be reviewed after round one before any changes to round two of the program were made.

"I have since discovered that Liberal MP for Canning Andrew Hastie, near Perth has been successful in having Peel, one of the regions of his electorate, included," Mr Neumann said.

"The Peel region wasn't previously included in the BBRF, but now it is because he made representations.

"She listened to him but hasn't listened to me.

"So I have written to her again and said that if she could do that for Peel she can do it for Ipswich.

"If you look at the Peel area it is very much like Ipswich."

Mr Neumann said what happened in Peel was a blatant example of "pork barrelling".

'I've made it clear that it's absolutely not good enough for Ipswich to keep being ignored while other parts of Australia are given special treatment simply because they have a Liberal or National member of Parliament," he said.

He said the BBRF could be used to fund such things locally as a flood and evacuation centre at the Ipswich Showgrounds, plans for a cultural hub at the North Ipswich woollen mills and the upgrade of facilities at Springfield to cater for the Lions' move to a training and administration base.

The Infrastructure Projects Stream of the BBRF supports projects that involve construction of new infrastructure, or the upgrade or extension of existing infrastructure.

The BBRF was previously called the National Stronger Regions Fund and the Regional Development Australia Fund, which Ipswich qualified for.

On a brighter note for the city, Mr Neumann said the Federal Budget had a regional fund for transformational communities with $272 million and would like to see Ipswich get a slice of that pie.

"There is also a continuation for the next two years of the Stronger Communities Fund for grants of between $5000 and $20,000 for which we have been successful at getting the maximum amount of money from," he said.

"The government has decided to extend that program and I am happy about that because we have previously got money for the upgrade of facilities at St Vincent de Paul, improvements in the hall at Raceview Congregational Church and some funding for the Ipswich Rugby League."