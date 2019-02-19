Fight about sacred creek site spills into court

FUTURE: Elder Wade Thompson hopes the state will agree to a deal to turn the Deebing Creek Mission, which is slated for development, into a cultural site.

A COURT injunction has been sought by Ipswich's Indigenous community to stop development at Deebing Creek.

On Friday afternoon, the Yuggera Ugarapul people filed an injunction to prevent work starting on a 925-home estate around the Deebing Creek Mission site.

The matter is scheduled for mediation on February 20 and hearing on February 27.

Elders met with developers Frasers Property and the State Government on Friday at a meeting facilitated by Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard.

Frasers Property development director Scott Ullman said the company was supportive of the injunction.

"Our preferred option has always been to work with the traditional owners toward the conservation of Aboriginal heritage on the site," he said.

"While no formal agreement was reached... we appreciated the opportunity to again meet with the stakeholders and reiterate our preference to work together."

Aboriginal representatives asked the state to purchase the land and help open it to tourism, with the income to pay the purchase costs.

Elder Wade Thompson said Ms Howard would take the Indigenous community's views to the state.

"The positive thing is she gets to go back and hopefully she can tell the State Government, the higher-ups, our side of the story," he said.

Mr Thompson said he was now taking it one day at a time.

"We're just going to back to the site and keep doing as we're doing," he said. When the time comes we'll face it."

Frasers is not anticipated to start work on stage one of the development this month.

"Our intention remains to proceed with works in accordance with approvals and any subsequent court orders, including managing the conservation of Aboriginal cultural heritage in accordance with the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act," Mr Ullman said.

Mr Thompson thanked the community for its support and donations of food and water.

"People's company has been great and them coming out to share a cup of tea at the site is what it's all about," he said.

"We want to share the side of our history with everyone."