Multiple people were arrested after raft of police was called in to disperse a group involved in a disturbance next to a local footy game.
Crime

Fifty police called to disturbance as footy game roars on

by Kara Sonter
9th Jun 2021 4:31 PM
A Bracken Ridge man has been found guilty of two charges following an incident at a north Brisbane park during which 50 police officers had to be called in.

Emmanuel Omot Nyiguo, 23, had pleaded not guilty to obstructing police and causing a public nuisance however was late to his trial this morning at Sandgate Magistrates Court.

As a result, Magistrate Jennifer Batts found Nyiguo guilty and dealt with the matter in his absence.

 

O'Callaghan Park, Zillmere

 

The court heard police were called to O'Callaghan park in Zillmere on August 8, 2020 after a disturbance flared within a large group of people.

Fifty police officers arrived at the scene, dispersed the group and made arrests.

The court heard the melee happened close to where a Saturday football game and PCYC event were being held but was unrelated to either activity.

The court heard Nyiguo pushed and shoved a female during the incident.

When he was placed under arrest he resisted police.

He was fined $650 and had no conviction recorded.

