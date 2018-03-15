Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Fleming at Southport Magistrates Court today.
Michael Fleming at Southport Magistrates Court today.
Offbeat

‘Drink’ costs FIFO worker $25,000

by Nicholas McElroy
15th Mar 2018 1:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FLY-IN-FLY-OUT worker had "a drink" that cost him $25,000 after headbutting a barman at a popular Gold Coast watering hole, a court has been told.

Michael Fleming, 21, pleaded guilty to common assault in Southport Magistrate's Court today after lashing out at the bar manager of House of Brews in Surfers Paradise in October 2017.

The court heard Fleming was asked to leave the venue by manager Ian McKie at about 11.30pm but Fleming became argumentative and lashed out, headbutting Mr McKie in the face.

The prosecutor said police arrested Fleming and took him into custody where he was too drunk to be interviewed immediately after the incident.

Fleming was 20-years-old at the time.

Defence lawyer Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, told the court Fleming is paid $5000 per week working in the mining sector and had missed out on three weeks of work because of the court proceedings.

Mr Gatenby said Fleming was also out of pocket $25,000 which included $4200 for flights to the Gold Coast and accommodation in the city leading up to his appearance.

"It was a very expensive drink at the ale house, so far it's cost him $25,000," Mr Gatenby told the court.

"He regrets his decision to become intoxicated."

Magistrate Joan White gave Fleming a 12 month $600 good behaviour bond and ordered him to pay $300 for criminal compensation.

She said she considered Fleming's references, age, lack of a criminal history and guilty plea in her sentence.

drinking editors picks fifo gold coast
Police launch probe after woman attacked, man found dead

Police launch probe after woman attacked, man found dead

Crime POLICE say it is too early to tell whether the brutal assault of a woman on the Darling Downs was an attempted murder.

Ipswich MP declares "I'm the only community champion"

Ipswich MP declares "I'm the only community champion"

News "The message Premier... we're over it, we've had enough"

Rheinmetall's win already creating 'ripple effect' for jobs

Rheinmetall's win already creating 'ripple effect' for jobs

Business "Our plan here is to have all Land 400 parts manufactured on-site"

  • 15th Mar 2018 2:11 PM
Migrants a boost for the economy

Migrants a boost for the economy

News Mr Young is talking about humanitarian stream immigrants fleeing

  • 15th Mar 2018 2:00 PM

Local Partners