Keivan Jon Alexander copped a whopping penalty for breaking a tree branch in Springfield.
FIFO worker chose wrong tree for late night tomfoolery

Ross Irby
10th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
WHAT should have been an enjoyable night out with mates ended up costing an Ipswich mine worker dearly, after he swung from a tree branch and snapped it.

The FIFO worker was hit with a whopping $1770 penalty for the replacement of the tree, after pleading guilty to wilful damage at Ipswich Magistrates Court this week.

Keivan Jon Alexander, 30, from Augustine Heights, pleaded guilty to causing wilful damage at Main Street at Springfield on Saturday, September 12.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Alexander reached up and grabbed a tree branch which caused the plant to snap at the trunk.

Sgt Dick said Alexander agreed he caused a disturbance earlier that night in the Orion Hotel and was evicted.

Police submitted a damages quote of $1770 for the broken tree.

Alexander told the magistrate he was not aggressive to staff that night and went outside.

“I don’t jump. I’ve got bad knees,” Alexander said.

“I pushed it over. It snapped.

“I didn’t run away. I sat and waited.”

Sgt Dick then tended photos of the broken tree for Magistrate Vanessa Sturgess to inspect.

Ms Sturgess ordered that he pay $1770 to the Mirvac Group Ltd through the state fines registry.

Ms Sturgess said Alexander had no criminal history and she would not record a conviction.

Taking into account the considerable damage bill, Ms Sturgess fined him $250.

