Fifita locked up: Broncos staffer rushes to Bali

David fifita and payne haas on holiday in bali

David fifita and payne haas on holiday in bali

Teenage Brisbane Broncos superstar forward David Fifita remains in a Bali police lock-up accused of bashing a nightclub security guard.

The club's Wellness and Education Manager Adam Walsh spent three hours with the young gun of rugby league and left the Kuta police station at 3am after spending hours with Fifita in a cell.

He refused to speak to waiting reporters when he both entered and left the building despite his urgent departure from Australia to support the troubled star.

Broncos player David Fifita in Bali police custody after being detained for allegedly assaulting a security guard outside La Favela nightclub in Bali. Picture: Supplied

Moments after Mr Walsh hurriedly left the police station into a waiting car, Fifita's lawyer Muhammad Rifan said the New Zealand national had few recollections of the event.

"Overall he is OK. Actually, it's not too much that he can remember," Mr Rifan said.

Police are yet to question Fifita and they have just 24 hours from his time of detainment in the early hours of Saturday morning, to name him as a suspect in the assault.

It is alleged that he struck a security guard - 33-year-old Dani Irawan - on the face in the car park of notorious nightclub La Favela, while the man played on his mobile phone.

Fifita, who has reportedly told police he is a student, was enjoying a night out at the same club where Melbourne Storm forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona was recently videoed in a massive brawl.

Ali Sadikin is the lawyer for Brisbane Broncos player David Fifita in Bali. Picture: Lukman S Bintoro

"(Questioning) has not started for David yet and the police are still collecting evidence and some of the witnesses (of the alleged assault)," said Mr Rifan at 3am local time this morning.

"We hope we have can solve the problem immediately. David is in good condition and healthy and getting better at this time," he said.

The lawyer told News Corp that Fifita is feeling just how "difficult" his situation has become.

Yesterday, Kuta's Chief of Detective Unit Mr Putu Ika Prabawa said that

the rugby star was too drunk to question.

"We have not been able to interrogate the drunk perpetrator because they are still under the influence of alcohol," the chief detective said.

Fifita and some teammates including Payne Haas, who has visited the police station to support his mate, were enjoying an end-of-season holiday at the luxurious Villa Bahamas where they have access to a barber and a trendy custom-made motorcycle.

In an earlier statement, the Brisbane Broncos confirmed they had sent a senior staff member to Bali to support Fifita.

"The Brisbane Broncos have today (Saturday) been made aware that David Fifita has been detained by authorities in Bali after an alleged incident involving a security guard," the Broncos said in a statement.

"The club is working with representatives in Bali to provide David all the support he needs, and a Broncos official is travelling to Indonesia today."

Brisbane Broncos player David Fifita seen inside a Bali Police Station Picture 7News.com.au

Fifita's lawyer, Ali Sadikin, told News Corp he had met with the superstar player in the cells at Kuta police station.

"He is sitting in a cell. He is healthy and has not been affected by alcohol," he said.

According to the lawyer, Fifita has not yet spoken to detectives.

"Investigators have not examined him so there has been no determination of the suspect.

The police have 24 hours (to decide) whether to continue this case or stop it," he said.

Last night police said the New Zealand-born forward remained too drunk to interrogate.

"We have not been able to interrogate [Fifita] because they are still under the influence of alcohol," Chief of the Detective Unit at Kuta police Putu Ika Prabawa said.

Brisbane Broncos player David Fifita is seen during training in Brisbane. Picture: AAP

"[They] where then secured by police officers and taken to police station," said Mr Prabawa who also noted that Fifita's breath smelled of alcohol.

Stream over 50 sports live and on-demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly

Broncos player David Fifita in Bali with friends. Picture: Supplied

Fifita, who is known as the 'million-dollar man' was on vacation with teammates including Payne Haas on the holiday island and staying in a luxury Seminyak hotel.

Haas has posted videos and photos of the pair on social media enjoying their holiday together on the popular island before the alleged nightclub assault occurred.

Broncos player David Fifita in Bali with teammate and friend Payne Haas. Picture: Supplied

Footage of Haas visiting the police station since Fifita was arrested has also emerged, but he has not made any public comment about the alleged incident.

Fifita has played 35 NRL games, but has played representative football for Queensland, the Prime Minister's XIII, indigenous All Stars and Australia.

He was also recently awarded captaincy of the Junior Kangaroos and played against France in Wollongong.

The incident in Bali is not the first time the Broncos rookie has been in trouble.

It the second time in the past two months Fifita has found himself in hot water off the field.

In September, he was one of several Broncos players who came under fire for leaving the team hotel to play poker machines just 24 hours before Brisbane's sudden-death finals clash against Parramatta.

The Broncos subsequently lost 58-0 in the worst defeat in their history, with Fifita and several Broncos stars lashed for their unprofessionalism.

Despite this latest incident, the Broncos are unlikely to sack Fifita.

David Fifita of the Kangaroos in action during the International Test match between the Australian Junior Kangaroos and France at WIN Stadium in Wollongong. Picture: Getty

The Maroons and Test forward is one of the game's rising superstars with as many as 10 NRL rivals keen to poach Fifita, who is off-contract next year, with offers of up to $1 million.

Broncos boss Paul White has spoken with Fifita's mother, Gwen, who has expressed concern for her son's welfare.

An NRL spokesman said last night: "The NRL integrity unit are aware of an alleged incident involving David Fifita in Bali. The integrity unit are working with the Brisban Broncos and authorities to determine what has happened."

Just three weeks ago, NRL CEO Greenberg put NRL stars on notice following the Asofa-Solomona saga.

"Make good decisions, and if you're in a situation like that where there is trouble brewing, walk away," Greenbeg said.

"Take yourself out of that situation. And make very smart choices particularly late at night. That is my advice to players.

"I think every single player who puts on an NRL jersey is acutely aware of their responsibility. We can't have a repeat of what we saw last year."