Fiery conditions expected to last up until February

THERE looks to be no reprieve from the brutal bushfire season with fiery conditions expected to remain for the region up until February.

“The weather bureau is being very cautious about their forward forecasting, however they are saying the current weather conditions we have, seems to be progressing right through until possibly mid-February, before we see the indexes change,” Area Director for Rural Fire Service in West Moreton, Inspector Paul Storrs said.

Conditions look to ease slightly this week, but temperatures are still set to soar.

“We have high fire dangers continuing for the rest of the week,” Insp. Storrs said.

“We’ve got very hot temperatures, coming up to about 39C again on Friday, which is awfully warm and we’ve had a lot of that recently.

“The winds are moderate, between 20 and 30 kilometres an hour and relative humidity sitting at about 20 to 30, which gives us that high fire danger rating, which is actually eased against what we’ve had for a while.

“Because it is still so very dry and there’s been no rain, the fuel that’s all the vegetation out there is ready to burn, which means we still have those conditions where fires are likely to occur.

“Conditions have eased somewhat, but we still have to be on very high alert. Fires are still occurring every day and we need to make sure that we’re ahead of them and people have planning in place.”

A total fire ban is still in place for the region.