20°
News

'Distraught': Shocking video shows home destroyed by fire

Anna Hartley
| 7th Jun 2017 7:05 AM Updated: 1:01 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 9.20AM:

A SINGLE mother of nine was 'distraught' when she arrived home to see her house completely engulfed in flames.

"She's a single mum and was at the airport picking up a friend of hers while her two teenage boys were at home," Louie Naumovski of Logan House Fire Support Network said.

One of her children, a boy in his late teens, was stepping out of the shower and saw smoke.

A neighbour took this photo of the Chermside Rd fire.
A neighbour took this photo of the Chermside Rd fire.

"The alarms activated and they went out and watched it all burn down," Mr Naumovski said.

"They called (their mother) and she had to drive home and get to the house and see her family.

"The occupant was distraught of course. Lucky everyone was out."

Mr Naumovski said thankfully the renters had contents insurance and he was noticing more people were insured.

"That tide is changing," he said.

"We have seen more and more with contents insurance. People are realizing there are a lot of fires and they need some sort of coverage.

"It makes our job a lot easier."

The fires Logan House Fire Support Network attend more than double over June, July and August.

"We hate this time of the year," he said.

"The first five months of the fires we've attended, we will attend the same amount in the next two months.

"It was nonstop last night, Tamborine, Woodridge and East Ipswich and it will keep going so the more we can get the message out there to take caution, the better."

The house was destroyed.
The house was destroyed.

 

INITIAL: A FIRE tore through an East Ipswich home overnight leaving residents homeless.

Police were patrolling an area on Chermside Rd when they saw a two-storey home on fire and called QFES and QAS.

Five fire crews were called to the house and had the fire contained and under control just before 9pm.

Crews were still on scene dampening down hot spots and left the scene with police shortly after midnight.

The blaze comes just days after a Deebing Heights home was also destroyed by fire.

Louie Naumovski from The Logan House Fire Support Network said the occupants were insured.

"The insurance has been activated and emergency accommodation has been sorted," he said.

Queensland Ambulance officers were also called to the scene but the occupants were not injured.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing however it is not considered suspicious.

More to come.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  east ipswich editors picks fire qfes

FAREWELL: Guard of honour, 50 dogs, 85 bikes, 2 choppers

FAREWELL: Guard of honour, 50 dogs, 85 bikes, 2 choppers

LIVE COVERAGE: Senior Constable Brett Forte's wife Susie shed tears as the coffin of her husband was led out.

Entire $50k painstakingly counted in front of Pisasale

Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale talks to media at St Andrews Hospital in Ipswich. Pic Peter Wallis

A cash-sniffer dog sat at his feet

Coldest day this year as felt temperature drops below zero

Cold weather.

BOM explains what caused this morning's cold snap in Ipswich

Incoming burger chain has jobs on menu for Ipswich

BURGER GIANT: A view of inside one of the Carl's Jnr restaurants coming to Redbank Plains.

What is Carl's Jnr Burger any way?

Local Partners

'I was hysterical': Ipswich dad burned in house fire

Family of seven helpless as home, possessions go up in flames

Trio brings up happy half-ton

MILESTONE: (from left) Cheryl and John Richter, Del and Rod Lucas, Val and Ray Lucas celebrated their 50th anniversaries together at the weekend.

Ipswich couples celebrate 50th anniversary

The massive changes to toilets at the Ipswich Cup

Women queuing for the ladies toilet at the Ipswich Cup.

EVENT organisers are tackling problems head-on after complaints

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Sunrise Mass leaves audience spellbound

Choir and session orchestra combine to present Haydn's Sunrise Mass at Lake Kawana

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha on the red carpet.

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Meg Ryan steals the spotlight at fashion awards

Meg Ryan.

Actress turns heads a year out after shocking fans at Tony Awards.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

Speculation is mounting Bickmore is being eyed to take over

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

Highly Motivated Sellers take on Market Feedback

19 Saba Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction 23/6/2017...

Positioned on one of Toowoomba's most sought after streets in Middle Ridge. 19 Saba Court presents a sophisticated and contemporary design. This luxury family...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT – IT’S THAT SIMPLE!

4 Graham Street, Bundamba 4304

House 2 1 1 $297,000

• Renovated investment property or family home. • Huge elevated 1270m2 block. • Home well positioned to one side on block to subdivide (subject to ICC...

Big Block, Charming House, Great Location!

121 Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Situated on a large 923m2 block, walking distance to Raceview primary school and surrounded by copious amounts of local amenities, this much loved home is vacant...

SHADY BLOCK IN A QUIET ESTATE - 4,020 SQM

3 Wollemi Close, Regency Downs 4341

Residential Land This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, ... $139,000

This great block of land is ideally situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, with shady trees and surrounded by quality homes. The established estate is fully serviced with...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

Is this the Best Value Home in Springfield Lakes?!

67 O'Possum Circuit, Springfield Lakes 4300

House 4 2 2 $429,000

I personally think that it is! If you have been house hunting for long then I also think that you will agree with me. So the obvious question is - why suffer...

Up High, Great Views And Built On Solid Ground!

27 Burgess Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Situated on a 620m2 block on a quiet cul-de-sec with a park at the end and only hundreds of metres away from Raceview primary school. This home is ready for it's...

Private, Quiet and Secure Retreat!

1/8 Louise Court, Silkstone 4304

Unit 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in cosy cul-de-sac in the quieter part of the rapidly growing Silkstone with the new $85 Million dollar Silkstone village only moments away, this...

TOTALLY UNIQUE, PRIVATE &amp; CONVENIENT!

9 Ranch Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 3 $369,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is totally unique & loaded with charm & personality. Not only does it not look like every other home from the front...

&quot; LOWSET UNIT- PRIME LOCATION - MANICURED PRESENTATION&quot;

20/11 Spring Street, East Ipswich 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Awesome location- walk to rail along the newly instaled pathway, walk to other public transport and feel totally secure in a gated community with on site...

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Service moves into new site

NEW HUB: The Augustine Heights site will consolidate the society's local warehouse and be used as a place to store donated items under one roof.

Facility to support its social and community services

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!