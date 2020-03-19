Fielding fumble restored with match-winning catch

BIG CATCH: His team was already in a comfortable position but, when he caught a ball on the full, Alex Dallinger ended the match and secured Glenore Grove A Grade team its win against Forest Hill.

BIG CATCH: His team was already in a comfortable position but, when he caught a ball on the full, Alex Dallinger ended the match and secured Glenore Grove A Grade team its win against Forest Hill.

FOR Alex Dallinger, fielding is where the fun is.

And recently, catching a ball on the full proved to be more than good fun - it won his team the game.

In a moment he described as a "double win" for the Glenore Grove A-grade side, the 21-year-old took a catch to dismiss Forest Hill's final batsman and deliver Alex's team the victory by an innings and 18 runs.

Before he caught the ball, Alex had fumbled and dropped the previous catch.

"I did just drop one and then that one … I still felt comfortable, but I was just running in and took the catch over my head," Alex said.

"We were really excited and won the game, won it outright."

The two-day fixture ran across two Saturdays.

Alex said his team had already secured first-innings points when they bowled Forest Hill out a second time.

"They batted first and they made 160 and then we batted and made about 280, giving us a lead of 100 to 120," he said.

"When they went in to bat again we bowled them out under that lead that we already had - so we won outright, we won twice, you could say."

Alex said the outright win meant double points for his team - an especially handy situation towards the end of the season.

"It's not really rare, but you aim for the outright so you get double points," he said.

"They're really handy to get us the number one spot now."

If they can finish on top of the ladder, Alex and his teammates will be able to play the grand final match at their home ground.

"By winning outright we've gained the chance to have a home final," Alex said.

"Whoever is number one at the end of the competition gets to host the final.

"You'd rather play the final at home because that's where you practise and you obviously feel more comfortable playing at your own grounds."