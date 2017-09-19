Field for Div 7 by-election down to nine from 11

ONLY nine people have nominated for the division 7 by-election.

One person pulled out to run in the state election, while the other changed his mind after two senior council executives were charged by the state's corruption watchdog last week.

The narrowing of choices could come as a relief for the 12,000 voters who will head to the polls, for a council election, for the third time since the start of 2016.

Candidate nominations closed today at noon which was followed by the ballot draw.

Darren Baldwin drew the lucky number one spot with former division 7 candidate Jim McKee bringing up the rear.

Mr McKee said he's not distressed at being on the bottom of the ballot paper.

He believes the battle to fill Mayor Antoniolli's former spot around the council table will come down to preferences, although he's yet to make any arrangements with his fellow candidates.

In the lead up to the election, 11 people declared their intention to run.

Patricia Petersen and concreter Troy Alvin did not submit a nomination.

Mr Alvin told the QT he decided not to run following the recent corruption and misconduct charges laid against senior council officers.

"I don't want to be on a council in the midst of a CCC investigation because I don't want to be tarred with the same brush just for being part of the organisation," Mr Alvin said.

"I would prefer to wait and see what happens regarding the CCC investigation."

Patricia Petersen confirmed she had decided not to run either as she intends to run in the yet-to-be announced State Government election, due in May next year.

Mr Baldwin, who works for Ipswich West MP Jim Madden won't be able to vote in the October 7 election because he doesn't live in the electorate, his nomination forms show.

The QT has been unable to contact Mr Baldwin.