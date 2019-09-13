Field goal sets up thrilling duel on Ipswich grand final day

After finishing runners-up in last year's under-14 grand final, Redbank Plains will be looking to wrap up this year's under-15 title.

WITH both teams having similar records and beating the competition leaders to qualify, Saturday's under-15 grand final is shaping as one of the best of the day.

Second-placed Brothers were the first to advance after overcoming Norths Blue 22-10 in the rugby league qualifying final.

However, third-placed Redbank followed a week later needing a field goal to again deny Norths Blue a shot at the title.

Preparing for Saturday's grand final at the North Ipswich Reserve, Brothers coach Noel Attwood praised the leading teams for their efforts in the seven-team competition.

"This under-15's comp, the top four sides have played some awesome football,'' Attwood said. "It's a pretty exciting age group.''

Brothers and Redbank both had nine wins and three losses in the regular season. However, Brothers scored 494 points to Redbank's 436 with both sides conceding similar points (126 to 134 respectively).

That's why Attwood called on his young team to make the most of the grand final experience.

"To enjoy the fact that they are in the grand final and not to take it for granted,'' he said, having watched Redbank's thrilling win over Norths Blue.

"You don't know. You might never play in a grand final again.

"Be proud of their achievements for being in a grand final.''

The Brothers team is led by captain and five-eighth Hayden Molkentien.

Having coached the Brothers under-17 team to premiership glory in 2017, Attwood was impressed with the under-15 footballers he guided for the first time this season.

"They are responsive to what I teach them,'' he said.

"We don't have the big massive guys (to charge forward) . . . we have to play football to do what we do well.

"They are very up on their skills and they work well for each other.''

The Brothers team trained last Saturday morning before watching Redbank qualify for the grand final.

"They are a pretty big side too,'' Attwood said.

Redbank Plains beat Norths Blue 25-24 in last weekend's cliffhanger under-15 preliminary final finish.