Few days of sunny bliss before possible showers

THE sun is set to shine down on Ipswich for the first few days of the school holidays, which will allow families to head outdoors to enjoy a wide range of activities.

The first day of July is set to have a chilly start of 9C, but will fine up to reach a top of 24C, with 15 to 20km southeasterly winds in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

You might need to pull the doona up a little tighter at night, with overnight temperatures staying at 9C for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The days will remain mostly sunny though, with a top of 25C on Tuesday and 24C on Wednesday.

Rain could start to form in the middle of the week, with a 20 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday.

Thursday is also tipped to see some rain, with a 50 per cent chance of showers and light winds becoming southeasterly 20 to 30km during the morning.

The minimum overnight temperature will reach 11C before reaching 23C.

The same looks set for Friday, with a low of 10C and a max of 23C. The day will be partly cloudy with a medium chance of showers and light winds becoming east to southeasterly during the morning.

Saturday is set to be partly cloudy with a possible shower or two, with a possible rainfall of 3mm.

