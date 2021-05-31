Fever snatch victory to continue perfect start

A controversial held ball call and last-second goal has handed West Coast Fever a 66-65 win over the courageous Giants in a thriller in Perth.

Giants captain Jo Weston, who said her team felt like “caged animals” after five days in quarantine in Western Australia, looked to have converted the match winner in the dying seconds but was called for a held ball, handing possession to the Fever with scores locked.

The home side managed to get the ball down court to gun shooter Jhaniele Fowler, who converted a second from time to hand her side a one-goal win after the Fever trailed for most of the match.

In a physical and, at times, spiteful encounter, the Fever took the chocolates and pushed into the top four despite starting the season with a 12-point penalty for breaching the salary cap in 2018 and 2019.

The Giants remain at the top of the ladder despite the loss and were desperately unlucky to lose after leading for most of the match.

Harten leads by example

Giants captain Jo Harten all but carried her team to the win, finishing with 37 points on 28-of-34 shooting, including an incredible nine super shots.

She seemed to have won the match for her team when she put the ball through the goal with seconds remaining, only to be cruelly denied for a held ball penalty that seemed to have been blown particularly quickly.

The Giants spent five days in quarantine in Perth after flying into Western Australia on Thursday in a bid to beat any lockdown measures by the state government and missing the deadline while still in the air.

Harten said the time spent locked up left her side attacking the game like “caged animals” but it was her composure under pressure that set the tone for her team.

The Giants led by eight at halftime and three at the final break but just missed the chocolates.

Physical clash of the year

The Fever, in particular, are known for the physical nature of their play, with many teams wilting in the face of the relentless contest.

In a non-contact sport, it’s a physicality right on the edge of the line but the umpires spent plenty of time with the whistle in their mouths as both teams went at each other hard.

A total of 94 contact penalties were blown throughout the match, with players pushing the boundaries at times.

The Fever ended the match with 50 contact and nine obstruction penalties, while the Giants became more sloppy in the second half as they tired and finished with 44 contact calls and seven obstruction penalties.

Super Netball changes

Victoria’s Super Netball sides will stay on the road for at least another round, with the league shuffling its Round 6 fixtures due to Victoria’s latest COVID-19 lockdown.

The Collingwood Magpies and Melbourne Vixens were due to host an Indigenous round double-header at Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on Saturday but the teams will now play in Sydney and on the Sunshine Coast after remaining out of state following their Round 5 matches.

The Magpies, who played the NSW Swifts in Sydney on Sunday, will now play the West Coast Fever in Sydney on Saturday, with the Vixens, who played the Queensland Firebirds in Brisbane on Saturday, play the Lightning on the Sunshine Coast on Sunday.

The Giants were without defender April Brandley in Perth on Monday night, the defender making the difficult decision to head back to Sydney with son Clay after the West Australian government’s changed border restricts – announced while the Giants were in transit last Thursday – meant she would have had to quarantine with a toddler, a situation the club described as “untenable”.

WEST COAST FEVER 66 (Fowler 55, Glasgow 11)

GIANTS NETBALL 65 (Harten 37, Dwyer 28)

Originally published as Fever snatch victory to continue perfect start