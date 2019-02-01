Feud boils over at trots as farrier knocks out horse trainer

OFFENCE TAKEN: Aaron Davidson admitted to assaulting a trainer at the Marburg trots.

OFFENCE TAKEN: Aaron Davidson admitted to assaulting a trainer at the Marburg trots. Ross Irby

APPARENT bad blood between a horse trainer and farrier boiled over at a family-oriented trotting event in Ipswich.

A horse trainer was knocked out with two punches to the face, delivered by farrier Aaron Barry Davidson at the Marburg Trots on October 21 last year.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Mr Davidson, 32, later claimed assault victim Francis Weston, 60, blew a kiss in his direction.

Aaron Barry Davidson, 32, a farrier from Rosewood, pleaded guilty to seriously assaulting a person aged over 60.

When first interviewed Davidson told police there was history between the two men, alleging Weston had not paid for some farrier services.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Davidson approached Mr Weston in the horse stalls and told him to sstay away from his family.

On the day of the assault Davidson was with his children in the stalls and Mr Weston told him to go away.

Davidson said Mr Weston "blew a kiss” to him.

When again interviewed, Davidson told police he punched the horse trainer to the side of his nose and to the cheek.

Defence lawyer Yassar Khan said Davidson had taken "significant offence” to comments about his children.

Defence material was then handed up, including references from a local pastor, and a horse trainer.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was clear there was a build-up of issues between the two men, and not a case of random violence.

Davidson was fined $1200. No conviction was recorded.