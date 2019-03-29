Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

'Fetishes' outlined in anime child porn charge

Ross Irby
by
29th Mar 2019 6:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOLITARY young man living his life in an online fantasy has been snared in a child pornography crackdown.

Much of the child exploitation material the Ipswich man downloaded was depicted in the cartoon form known as anime.

In the Crown case before Ipswich District Court, the now 29-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing child exploitation material; and using a carriage service to access child pornography.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said police searched the man's home in May 2017 and when questioned about having child pornography, he initially denied it.

Ms Thompson said his computer and two hard drives were seized and examined.

The electronic devices held 124 images, with mostly animations. There were also nine videos.

She said the images had been accessed from various web sites in five years from June 2012, when he was aged 22.

He told police he never actively searched for the material, but there had been online chat with role-playing children.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick tended medical reports on the man, and the psychological counselling he was doing.

Mr Kissick said the man was now leaving his home to do things, "away from being glued to the computer screen".

Mr Kissick argued the man now had a degree of insight into his offending.

He said the medical report found he was not significantly interested in prepubescent children, and not a danger to children.

Mr Kissick said his client was a complex man who'd been removed from high school, had a lack of understanding of social cues, and blurred the line with his fetishes.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said he took into account the detailed psychological reports, along with the defendant's autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit and other issues, and found it would be of more benefit for him and the community to complete a three-year supervised Probation Order with counselling to aid his rehabilitation.

On the Commonwealth charge of using a carriage service to access child pornography, he was convicted and sentenced to 12 months' jail, with immediate release to a good behaviour order.

Judge Lynch told the man that child exploitation does not occur without the degradation and suffering of children. And that men accessing such material creates a market.

anime autism child pornography ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Neighbours dispute fence cost claim, so who's right?

    premium_icon Neighbours dispute fence cost claim, so who's right?

    Property The woman has gone to great lengths to be reimbursed for the fence, which has divided more than just lots at Deebing Heights.

    Council investigates misconduct claim against worker

    premium_icon Council investigates misconduct claim against worker

    Council News Several complaints through the hotline have been referred to the CCC

    • 29th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
    Why are job vacancies trundling along in Qld?

    premium_icon Why are job vacancies trundling along in Qld?

    Business The latest data shows job vacancies are going down

    One year out from council election, Chemello sets priorities

    premium_icon One year out from council election, Chemello sets priorities

    Council News On March 28, 2020, a new batch of councillors will return