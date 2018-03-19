Fetish safe word didn’t stop ‘The Wolf’, court hears

Sydney businessman Liam Gordon Murphy is fighting allegations he sexually assaulted two women he met via online fetish forum Fetlife. Picture: AAP /Peter Rae.

A WOMAN who met a Sydney businessman via online fetish forum Fetlife begged him to stop hitting her, using the safe word "Red", a magistrate has been told.

But the woman agreed while her police statement, made seven months later, referred to using the word, she did not mention having said it that night in earlier posts or in an online article.

She was one of two women who gave evidence via video link in the Downing Centre Local Court on Monday at the committal hearing on sex charges of Liam Gordon Murphy, 42, who referred to himself as he "The Wolf" on the website.

In December last year, a court heard that Mr Murphy was part of a Game of Thrones-type world where adults explored the boundaries of their sexuality and achieved pleasure through pain.

His lawyer Charles Waterstreet said the disputed incidents in 2015 occurred in the context of a Bondage, Domination, Sadism and Masochism (BDSM) world.

Mr Waterstreet said the law applied but in an atmosphere where there was a "pantomime of pleasure and pain".

"Your Honour is dealing with an area where society is upside down and in the context of a FetLife, BDSM world not unlike a Game of Thrones, so that the rules of society are not in operation but are governed by those agreements among members," he said.

"We're dealing with players, men and women, who are seeking to explore the boundaries of their sexuality in this Game of Thrones atmosphere where pain is the doorway to sexual pleasure."

Mr Waterstreet said evidence indicated the relationship between Mr Murphy and the first alleged victim included requests by her "to be really scared, to be really punished".

She told Mr Murphy he didn't rape her in text messages before she went to police and Mr Waterstreet wants to question her about those exchanges during the March committal hearing, he said.

He also wants to ask about her relationship with another man, and whether he hypnotised her some time before she made a statement about Mr Murphy to police.

Mr Murphy, who his lawyer said was "the most popular man on Fetlife", was charged in 2016 with three counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the first woman.

He was further charged in 2017 with sexual intercourse without consent after a second woman made a complaint.

Mr Waterstreet said he wanted to cross-examine the second alleged victim at the committal hearing about whether she was in a master-slave relationship with another man when she went to police.

Mr Waterstreet said Murphy lost his well-paid job at a well-known company and has been unable to work as an employee.