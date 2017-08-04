Fete success would be a cool change

THE STUDENTS at Ipswich Central State School need your help to make next summer a bit more bearable.
Despite having one great-looking assembly hall, children and staff alike have found things can get a little bit stifling during the hotter months.
The school's annual fete, which is also the major fundraiser for the year, will hopefully go a long way towards funding an air-conditioning system for the assembly hall.
To be held tomorrow, the fete will include performances from the school band. The fete will also feature sideshow rides, face-painting, food and a dunking machine, where students will be able to dunk their favourite teacher in the water.
The fete starts at 10am in the hall and oval.