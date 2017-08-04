Fete success would be a cool change

Central State School students (from left), Caleb Nicolson, Rohan Darr, Addison Sullivan, Cadence Sullivan, Lilly Kitching, Izzy Kitching and Trey Darr with teachers Naomi Ross and Teresa Gibson.

THE STUDENTS at Ipswich Central State School need your help to make next summer a bit more bearable.

Despite having one great-looking assembly hall, children and staff alike have found things can get a little bit stifling during the hotter months.

The school's annual fete, which is also the major fundraiser for the year, will hopefully go a long way towards funding an air-conditioning system for the assembly hall.

To be held tomorrow, the fete will include performances from the school band. The fete will also feature sideshow rides, face-painting, food and a dunking machine, where students will be able to dunk their favourite teacher in the water.

The fete starts at 10am in the hall and oval.