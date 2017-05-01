Festival to go off with a bang on riverbank

THE Ipswich Festival returns bigger and better this week with 11 days of music, dance, art, theatre, concerts and cabaret.

The celebration will explode into action at Fire on the River on the banks of the Bremer on Thursday night.

Other community highlights include the annual Street Concert, Honk! and Festival Parade this Saturday.

Global Fiesta is back on Saturday, May 13, and Jazz, Wine & Blues will be held on Sunday, May 14. There is plenty more on offer so check out ipswichfestival. com.au for more.

New gym opens

ANYTIME Fitness is now open at Warwick Rd, Yamanto. Blake and the team offer exercise equipment and group classes for every age and fitness level. Anytime also has a great mobile app that puts more than 1000 workouts in the palm of your hand.

Red Shield Appeal

LAST week marked the official launch of The Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal. The Ipswich business community once again dug deep for the Salvos and the fundraiser will continue into June. The annual Red Shield Doorknock will be held in the last weekend of May so please keep an eye out for the collection volunteers.

New owners at cafe

THE former Smith Café is now officially known as Ellen and Rod in recognition of its position on the corner of Ellenborough and Roderick Sts. Owners Jolie and Peter hosted an opening on Friday, donating all proceeds from coffee sales to Ipswich West Special School and its drive to buy a new bus.

Happy anniversary

HAPPY 60th wedding anniversary to John and Marjorie Coogan. The Yamanto couple celebrated with friends and family during the week and I was proud to present them with flowers and a certificate in recognition of the milestone.

Congratulations

CONGRATULATIONS to the Legacy Ipswich Widow's Group on 60 years of service to the city. The group celebrated on Friday and volunteer members continue to support the widows and families of defence force personnel who lost their lives as a result of military service.

Good luck, Goodna

THE Goodna Sapphires netball team will hold court in the Queensland Premier League South-East Queensland Cup.

Part of the Goodna Netball Association, the Sapphires season launch was held on Sunday under the theme "Team Girl".

I wish them all the best in their quest to bring the trophy back to Ipswich.

- Ipswich Mayor, Paul Pisasale