Festival to celebrate and experience Asian culture

CULTURAL EXPERIENCE: The BrisAsia Festival will be held from now until March 3. Contributed

BRISBANE will immerse itself with Asian culture with the start of the 7th annual BrisAsia Festival - the city's largest showcase of traditional Asian arts, events and live entertainment.

More than 100 events and activities will be held across the festival, which runs from now until March 3.

Crowds will be able to experience rich Asian culture with traditional dances, firecracker shows, music, cultural displays, theatre, food and more.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk said last year's festival was well received.

"Last year's festival attracted more than 92,000 people to events, who enjoyed the vast array of things to see and do at BrisAsia and across Brisbane," Cr Quirk said.

"This is a great opportunity to enjoy some of the rich culture and atmosphere of these traditions that celebrate Brisbane's cultural diversity, and enjoy our great lifestyle and leisure opportunities."

For more on BrisAsia visit www.brisbane.qld.gov.au, and Lunar New Year in Chinatown Mall, visit myvalley.com.au or phone 34038888.