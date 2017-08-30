Festival to be blast from the past

READY TO ROLL: Return to Happy Days is on at the Rosewood Showgrounds on September 2.

ROSEWOOD Festival-goers are assured of a rocking good time this Saturday.

The annual celebration has a 1950s theme this year, but there will be fun for all ages, including activities for kids, amusement rides, a display of vintage cars and motorcycles, market stalls, plant sales, a eat street where you can purchase a wide array of delectable menu items, dog jumping, and re-enactments from emergency service personnel.

Rosewood Festival organising committee member Carmel Luetchford said the night would conclude with dinner and dancing at a 1950s-style diner from 7pm.

"We will host a return to Happy Days evening, where people can enjoy live rock 'n' roll music and dancing,” she said.

"One of our members Terry is in a band called Blue Suede, and he is very keen on rock n roll, so that's how we came up with the Happy Days theme.

"We will be serving diner food such as hotdogs, hamburgers, pizza and chips.

"There will also be table quizzes and we will have a 14-year-old magician performing for us.”

While entry to the day festivities at the Rosewood Showground is free, tickets for the rock 'n' roll night are $20, which includes what the committee calls Fonzie vouchers for food purchases.

They are also encouraging everyone to dress up in their best 1950s gear.

Tickets are available at Councillor David Pahlke's office and the Rosewood Post Office.