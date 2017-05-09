CAREER DRIVE: How a festival is combating youth unemployment

LEARNING AND EARNING: Trainees Kim Sorbello, Vanessa Price, Rebecca Howard and supervisor Drew Vallejos are preparing for the Kaleidoscope Festival to be held at the Tivoli Drive-In on Saturday.

A DOZEN of the Ipswich region's future event planners are picking up real-life experience through their role in organising this weekend's Kaleidoscope Festival.

The Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative has put 12 event management and business trainees into the Tivoli Social Enterprises establishment, which most residents would recognise through events regularly staged at the Tivoli drive-in.

This Saturday's event includes drive-in movies but with a feast of entertainment during the day.

Trainee Kim Sorbello said work in planning the event had been going on since March.

"The practical side of the traineeship requires us to organise events: the first one was a morning tea introduction in March, the second one is the festival this Saturday, and the third is corporate breakfast to promote awareness of domestic violence in June," Ms Sorbello said.

"It's a 22-week traineeship, after which we can seek employment in whatever field we choose or go on to further study.

"Some of us want to do event planning, some want to focus on corporate events, while others are interested in wedding planning.

"There is a good mix of artistic people and logistic people here and everyone has a role."

A small group of construction trainees are also employed at the drive-in, and are part of a project to build a new stage down in front of the big screen.

Although there were plans to have the stage ready for the Kaleidoscope Festival, it appears as though that deadline will not be achieved and a temporary stage will be brought in this weekend.

The festival starts at noon and features several bands and solo performers, a dance competition with $300 first prize, 50 market stalls, rides and kids activities.

A fireworks display will wow the crowd at 6pm.

The screening of the movies Sing and Great Wall will top off the night.

Ms Sorbello said the event had provided great experience for the trainees.

"For many of us it will be a foot in the door for event planning, which is what a lot of us are here to do."