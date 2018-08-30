Menu
A gaming festival is coming to the new Springfield Central Library.
Politics

Festival set to get gamers off the couch

30th Aug 2018 1:00 PM

AN EVENT just for gamers has been planned at the new Springfield Central Library thanks to $24,355 in funding.

Called nextLEVEL the micro festival of gaming and game development will be delivered through the State Library of Queensland's Public Library Strategic Priorities Grant program.

Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen MP said the funding will enable Ipswich City Council to deliver an event "that's entirely fresh for a library - with opportunities for attendees to experience innovation, explore their own creativity, and develop new skills in the process”.

"I'm excited by the prospect of more people engaging with and in our local libraries, and I'm sure events like nextLEVEL will really capture the imagination of our community,” Ms Mullen said.

"With a technology-powered program, designed for all ages and skill levels, that presents gaming to the community via a range of perspectives, it's sure to be a wonderful showpiece for Queensland's newest library.”

Ipswich is one of 18 Queensland councils to have secured a Public Library Strategic Priorities Grant this financial year.

The event will be held over the weekend of October 6 and 7, a continuing series of programming opportunities will be held through early 2019.

    Local Partners