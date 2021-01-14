Festival organisers address COVID as event date nears

Organisers of Trip the Switch music festival are confident the event will go ahead as planned in February.

Organisers of Trip the Switch music festival are confident the event will go ahead as planned in February.

ORGANISERS for the upcoming Trip the Switch music festival say they are unphased by recent snap restrictions in Ipswich and are confident the event will go ahead as planned.

As Queensland health authorities deal with a cluster of cases involving the highly-contagious UK strain of coronavirus, the greater Brisbane region has been forced into restrictions at least until January 22.

Despite those sudden changes, Trip the Switch organiser Gerry Murphy said organisers were sure the massive music festival would go ahead.

“We’re confident that the government is dealing with this and can get on top of (the virus) before the date of the festival,” Mr Murphy said.

“We are carrying on as normal at the moment but, obviously, as we get closer to the time, it might be a different decision.”

READ MORE: More than 10,000 to attend Ipswich music festival

He said the event could be rescheduled but only as a last resort.

“They would have to shut us down. Unless they say it can’t go ahead, we’ll continue as is,” he said.

“If we have to, we will reschedule. We have back-up plans on that and people would either get a refund of use it for entry.”

Set to fill out the Willowbank Raceway, the music festival will bring together iconic Australian bands for a full day of live music.

Organisers say they have implemented a covidsafe plan.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Potential options’ being worked through for transit centre

“It’s a covidsafe venue and we’re taking precautions,” Mr Murphy said.

“The area itself is large so there will be a lot of space for people to keep their distance.”

Headlined by Icehouse, the line-up includes artists such as Shannon Noll, the Angels, James Reyne, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Tickets are selling for $119.90 and, according to Mr Murphy, 50 per cent of tickets have already been snapped up by eager music fans.

Buses will run to the festival from Ipswich Train Station, Commercial Hotel Redbank, Springfield Train Station, Willowbank Raceway between 10am and 12.30.

For full details or to book a seat, visit the festival’s website.

“We’re just going to proceed as we were and hopefully everything will be smoothed out before February,” Mr Murphy said.

The event is scheduled for February 27 from midday.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.