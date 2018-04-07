Festival marks four decades of Ipswich's doll, bear passion

BIG COLLECTION: Ava Galvin, 5, of Barellan Point is excited about the upcoming Ipswich Doll and Bear Fair.

BIG COLLECTION: Ava Galvin, 5, of Barellan Point is excited about the upcoming Ipswich Doll and Bear Fair. Stuart Peterson

FOR 40 years, a group of dedicated and passionate collectors have been busy combing doll hair, adjusting outfits and preparing dolls for display.

The Ipswich Festival, which runs from April 12 to 22, will mark four decades of the Ipswich Gala Doll Fair in Ipswich and organisers have all the old community favourites ready to make their annual debut.

The Ipswich Civic Centre will be transformed into a wonderland of dolls, bears and toys from as far back as 1900 as well as the latest in reborn dolls for collectors and admire and buy on Sunday, April 15.

The first Ipswich Gala Doll Fair was held at the Old Ipswich Court House in 1978 and has since evolved to become one of the largest and friendliest doll and bear shows in Queensland.

The show later moved to the Ipswich Civic Centre when it outgrew the Masonic Hall in Ipswich.

Organiser Val Metcalfe said if something took the fancy, it was available to buy.

"You do come across some good finds," Mrs Metcalfe said.

"You get everything from 50 cents right through to thousands of dollars.

"There is nothing nicer than seeing and purchasing a doll you admire in person."

Amateur collectors can also have doll expert Keith Rose value their doll or bear for free.

Stella Brown, an internationally trained doll repair expert, will also be on hand to mend any loose eyeballs or wobbly limbs.

The show is open from 9am to 2.30pm.

Entry costs $10 for adults, concessions are $9 and children $2.

The community are encouraged to stay and share some birthday cake to celebrate the occasion.