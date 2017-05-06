Festival events this weekend

SATURDAY
Creative Kids
1-5.30pm, Ipswich Mall
Parade of Light
6pm, Ipswich Central
Heritage Bank Street Party
7-9pm Ipswich Central
Honk
7-9pm, Top of Town
St Paul's Quilt and Craft Display
Until Sunday, St Paul's Church
One Mile Gift Race Day
11am-5pm, Ipswich Turf Club
Ipswich Cemetery Ghost Tours
7.30pm, Ipswich Cemetery
Ipswich Festival Criterium
12 noon, Top of Town
Dingley Dell Art Gallery
9am-2pm, Dingley Dell Art Gallery
SUNDAY
The Rape of Lucrece
8pm, Turnaround Theatre
Ipswich Gala Doll Show
9am-2.30pm, Ipswich Civic Centre
Under the Big Top circus workshops
10am-2pm, Education City Dve, Springfield
Lynn Marshall Studio Art Gallery Open Weekend
9am-4pm, Tallegalla