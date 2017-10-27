Festival celebrates the life and work of India's icon

The Power of Peace Festival committee meeting with Ipswich Mayor, Andrew Antonielli.

HE'S the Indian peace icon whose legacy of non-violence continues to live on.

Queensland's inaugural Power of Peace Festival kicked off yesterday and celebrates the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi.

Festival project director Veena Merz said the event was all about inclusiveness and reminding people about the power of peace.

"The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Australia two years ago where he inaugurated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Roma Street Parklands and after that the festival committee was formed,” Ms Merz said.

"Promoting the message of non-violence as a tool to bring peace and to resolve differences is something Gandhi demonstrated almost 100 years ago and what we feel the world needs to hear.”

The festival started with a public forum at Griffith University's Nathan campus on Thursday and will be followed by reception on Saturday at Brisbane's Gallery of Modern Art.

Ms Merz said that the actual festival kicks off on Sunday with a walk from Springfield's Mahatma Gandhi bridge to the Robelle Domain Parklands amphitheatre, where a peace choir will perform.

From there, festival-goers will take part in a Peace Parade to Springfield Central Station which will act as an enactment of Gandhi's famous Salt March.

"From Springfield Central to Roma Street Parklands people can ride for free on a special peace train which symbolises an event in which Gandhi refused to comply with racial segregation rules on a South African train.”

For more information about the festival, visit www.powerofopeacefestival.org