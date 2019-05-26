Menu
The charred remains of a Ferrari which crashed in Perth. Picture: 9news
Crime

Ferrari fireball kills one

by AAP
26th May 2019 10:48 AM

ONE man has died and another rushed to hospital after allegedly stealing and crashing a Ferrari in Perth.

Police received reports a Ferrari was stolen from outside of a cafe in West Perth at about 10:20am on Saturday.

Officers on patrol spotted the stolen vehicle at about 11:30am which was stationary on Vincent St.

Police say the occupants accelerated when officers approached the car. The Ferrari then crashed about 100m away and caught alight.

The man died at the scene.

The other occupant was taken to hospital and is now assisting Major Crash Investigators and Internal Affairs detectives with the investigation. Road closures are currently in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

In a separate incident, a white Nissan Patrol was travelling south when the vehicle left the South Coast Highway and collided with trees.

A man in his 40s died at the scene, and he was the only occupant of the car. The incident occurred about 5km south of Jerramungup at about 6:30am on Saturday.

